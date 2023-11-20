Hotel Revival is hosting a Monument Lighting celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 for all who would prefer an indoor (and warmer) viewing of Mount Vernon’s holiday tradition.

Topside will hold a ticketed mingle before the 52nd Annual Monument Lighting. The mingle begins at 5 p.m., featuring live music, bar access, lite fare, and dessert.

The top-floor restaurant of Hotel Revival enjoys a floor-to-ceiling view of Baltimore’s Washington Monument, so attendees will be able to see the monument alight, as well as the fireworks lighting up the night sky at 8:00 pm.

The event schedule is as follows:

5:00 p.m. – Doors open and bar

6:00 p.m. – Lite fare

8:00 p.m. – Dessert

10:00 p.m. – Event ends

This event is for people aged 21 years and older. Tickets are $150 each, and are available for purchase by clicking this link.

The Monument Lighting is the unofficial opening of the holiday season in Baltimore. It takes place on the first Thursday of each December. The city’s Washington Monument is lit with thousands of LED lights strings, which are illuminated while fireworks begin.

