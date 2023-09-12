Did a certain rained-out show at the Maryland State Fair this weekend put your mood at an “all time low”? Fear not, because the band has been rescheduled for this Thursday, Sept. 14.

Maryland-native pop-punk band All Time Low was originally scheduled to perform at the Maryland State Fair on Friday, but the show was postponed due to inclement weather.

To make up for it, the band will take the stage this Thursday. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

As previously scheduled, the new concert will also feature Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd.

Tickets that were purchased for the Sept. 8 show will be honored for the rescheduled performance. Fans who purchased tickets through E-Tix will receive a new E-Tix confirmation number via email. Meanwhile, those who purchased tickets at the gate will have those tickets honored by calling 800-514-3849 with their receipt order number.

Guests can also purchase new general admission lawn tickets for $49 at the gate or online. Concert-goers may bring a blanket or chair.

Parking is free on the Fairgrounds, Park & Ride Lot behind the Fairgrounds, and at the Kaiser Permanente Garage, all on a first-come, first-served basis.

Like this: Like Loading...