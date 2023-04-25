Annual Ford Lecture: Korean Ceramics, The Great Tradition

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 2-3:30 p.m.

Admission is free

The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Join us for a lecture by Robert D. Mowry, the Alan J. Dworsky Curator of Chinese Art Emeritus at Harvard Art Museums and Senior Consultant at Christie’s, on Korean ceramics and their development over time. A Q&A session with the speaker and a reception will follow the lecture.

This lecture is held in conjunction with the opening of Across Asia: Arts of Asia and the Islamic World, a landmark installation of the Walters’ Asian and Islamic collections. Visitors will see over 500 artworks from across the Asian continent, including historical examples of architecture, calligraphy, ceramics, cloisonné, lacquerware, manuscripts, metalwork, painting, sculpture, and textiles. The installation also includes a 19th-century Buddhist pulpit thammat from Thailand, one of the only known Thai pulpits in a U.S. museum.

This lecture is generously sponsored by John and Berthe Ford.

