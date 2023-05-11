Associated Black Charities (ABC) is excited to host our annual gala on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at The Hall at Live! Casino. This year’s theme, To Baltimore, With Love.., is ABC’s love letter to Baltimore, celebrating 38 years of service, and honoring grassroots community organizations who have made the commitment to create a positive impact in the city and in the Black Community.
This year’s program honorees include Black Church Food Security Network, Fight Blight Baltimore, Black Arts District, Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood, Squeegee Collaborative Leadership Team, Black Professional Men, Youth Resiliency Institute, Community Concert Choir of Baltimore, and the main awardee of the evening, The Afro. Each honoree will have a video presentation that highlights their work, commitment to community, and will provide on-stage remarks. Event activities will include a Cocktail Reception with renowned pianist, Chester Burke, a special Baltimore themed VIP Experience, Photobooth, and performances from Baltimore’s own Dru Hill, Navasha Daya, and DJ Tanz! The event is anticipated to sell out.
General Admission and (limited) VIP Experience tickets can be purchased today.
