Get ready to laugh! This weekend, head to The Lyric Baltimore to catch award-winning stand-up comedian Eddie Griffin. You’ve seen him on the big screen in some of your favorite comedies, see him LIVE at the Lyric Baltimore this Saturday, January 13. Limited tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss the comic ranked as one of Comedy Central’s 100 Best Stand-Up Comedians of All Time live in Baltimore!

Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990 and hasn’t looked back since. His Stand-Up Comedy Specials have received rave reviews including Def Comedy Jam (1992), the Cable Ace Award-nominated HBO special One Night stand (1992), the HBO special Voodoo Child (1997), Dysfunktional Family (2003), Comedy Central?s You Can Tell Em I Said It (2011), and the Showtime Special Undeniable (2018). Comedy Central has honored Eddie as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time.

As an actor, Eddie Griffin has appeared in over 50 films such films as The Last Boy Scout (1991), Coneheads (1993), Armageddon (1998), Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), Norbit (2007), American Hero (2015) Mucho Dinero (2016), and A Star is Born (2018). His most notable film role was Anton Jackson in Undercover Brother (2002). Eddie was nominated (1996) and won (2000) the NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in his own hit comedy series Malcolm and Eddie.

