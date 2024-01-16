Baltimore City has opened warming stations for students and unhoused individuals Tuesday amid freezing temperatures.

With Baltimore City Public Schools closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions, warming stations and activity centers are open for students at the following recreation centers:

Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center

201 Reedbird Ave., Baltimore, MD 21225

Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center

4001 Clifton Ave., Baltimore, MD 21216

CC Jackson Recreation Center

4910 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215

Rita Church Community Center

2101 St Lo Drive, Baltimore, MD 21213

Residents who need shelter can call the Winter Shelter Hotline at 410-305-7132 or access additional information at https://homeless.baltimorecity.gov/winter-shelter.

Warming centers for individuals experiencing homelessness are located at:

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center (for women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St., Baltimore, MD 21201

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Beans & Bread

402 S. Bond St., Baltimore, MD 21231

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Baltimore City Health Department on Monday declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold alert through Thursday.

During the extreme cold alert, residents are advised to stay indoors when possible and to check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

For those who must drive, officials are urging residents to take it slow and to not park in emergency snow zones or crowd snow plows. Street sweeping is not in effect.

Residents should also shovel and salt the walkways outside of their home or business.

Baltimore City workers are continuing to clear streets and treating them for potential re-freeze. Residents can report icy conditions and streets that need to be addressed by calling 3-1-1 or submitting a request on the 3-1-1 app.

Trash and recycling pick-up service is continuing as normally scheduled, but may be delayed due to road conditions.

