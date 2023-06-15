Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when the last part of the United States — in Texas — learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which he had issued two years before.

This weekend, Baltimore is celebrating the holiday with concerts, lectures, and other events.

There will also be comedy shows and other performances happening this weekend.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Juneteenth: Honoring Food, Traditions, and Histories, Thursday, June 15, 6-7 p.m., Walters Art Museum. Local chefs and restaurateurs David and Tonya Thomas, who lead the Baltimore-based H3irloom Food Group together, will speak about the role of food in their personal histories as well as the histories of the African diaspora and Maryland.

Charm City Rocks, Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., Ivy Bookshop. Matt Norman will talk about his new novel, “Charm City Rocks,” in conversation with fellow author Jessica Anya Blau. Catch a sneak peak into Norman’s creative process for this book in this Q&A with Baltimore Fishbowl.

Bert Kreischer Comedy Festival, Thursday, June 15, doors open 5:30 p.m., event begins 7 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Comedian Bert Kreischer will headline the “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival,” also featuring Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Rich Vos, Tammy Pescatelli, and DJ sets from Carter Cruise and Cipha Sounds.

Aquaria, Thursday, June 15, show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria will perform a DJ set. She will be joined by Arra, BABY, DDm, King Molasses, Mel 4Ever, Miss Toto, & Sweet Spot. Proceeds from the show will benefit FreeState Justice, which provides legal advocacy for low-income LGBTQ+ Marylanders.

Bad Friends, Friday, June 16, doors 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Comedians and friends Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee run the podcast “Bad Friends” together, and they’ll extending that friendship to Baltimore.

Burlesque Student Showcase, Friday, June 16, 8 p.m., Creative Alliance. After completing an 8-week workshop, students from Essential Tease will perform on stage for the first time. The show will also feature guest MC Maki Roll, and Essential Tease instructors.

AFRAM, Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, Druid Hill Park. Celebrate one of the East Coast’s largest African American festivals this Juneteenth weekend, featuring musical performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Spinderella, Tamar Braxton, The Isley Brothers, and other artists. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Jazz On the Rails, Saturday, June 17, 4-11 p.m., B&O Railroad Museum. The museum will commemorate Juneteenth this weekend with live contemporary jazz performances and exhibits of The Underground Railroad and the journey for the Freedom Seekers.

Towson Juneteenth Concert, Saturday, June 17, 6-8:30 p.m., 411 E. Pennsylvania Ave. Enjoy musical performances by American Idol contestent Katyrah Love, jazz musician Brandon Woody, The Style Band, New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra, and other regional soul and R&B artists.

Juneteenth Celebration: Envisioning A New Future, Monday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. This free admission event will feature musical performances by the Benny Russell Big Band and actor and vocalist Keith Snipes; an opportunity to create a time capsule with Culture Queen and share memories in a Time Capsule Video Booth; view artworks by Maryland high school student artists; listen to an artist talk by artist Monica Ikegwu; and hear from scholars Dr. Daniel J. Broyld and Angela T. Tate about the impact of 19th-century Black freedom fighters.

