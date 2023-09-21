After a three-year hiatus, Artscape is finally back in Baltimore this weekend. While showers are in the forecast, the festival is set to go on rain or shine. Plus, there are plenty of indoor exhibitions and activities to keep you entertained while staying dry.

This weekend also marks the opening of “The Wiz” revival in Baltimore. The musical is returning to Charm City after the original production first opened here in 1974.

Check out all of the Baltimore happenings in our weekend events lineup:

Comedy Beasts, Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Harbor East Cinemas. Get ready to laugh with Franqi French, the reigning champion of NBC’s national stand up comedy competition. The show will also feature Baltimore comedian Rose Vineshank. Blair Postman, writer and performer of the solo show “Lady ADHD,” will be the evening’s host and producer.

Artscape, Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24, various locations throughout Bolton Hill, Mount Royal, Station North Arts & Entertainment District. As Artscape returns to Baltimore for the first time since 2019, here’s your chance to enjoy music concerts and performing artists, view a plethora of art exhibitions, watch films, cheer on flash mob dancers, take in the latest designs at fashion shows, and celebrate the arts. This year’s festival will include an expansion dubbed “Artscape North of North,” featuring a Queer-Scape pop-up.

Bmore Historic, Friday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Industry. In this “participant-led unconference,” individuals interested in Baltimore history, historic preservation and cultural heritage will gather to explore connections between people, places and the past in Baltimore and Maryland. The event is presented by Baltimore Heritage.

Jonas Brothers, Friday, Sept. 22, doors 6 p.m., event 7 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. If you’re a sucker for a pop rock trio of musical brothers, and you’re burning up with anticipation to see them perform live, your wait is over: The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Baltimore.

BSO Gala, Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24, various locations. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will host a three-day gala celebration to kick off Jonathon Heyward’s tenure as music director. After a concert at the Strathmore on Friday, the orchestra will perform at the Meyerhoff on Saturday. The celebration will culminate in a free community concert Sunday at Artscape. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Get your fill of good food and music at the all-day Trifecta festival. In this 7th year of the festival, there will be more than 35 food trucks and 12 bands on two stages.

Nate Bargatze, Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, performance times vary, Lyric Baltimore. Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing “The Be Funny Tour” to Baltimore, featuring all new material.

Murdercastle, Saturday, Sept. 23, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m., Ottobar. The Baltimore Rock Opera Society will present “MURDERCASTLE:10 YEAR World Exposition,” including a screening of the Murdlecastle/BROS documentary “how to make a rock opera,” variety performances, Patterson Trash, a preview of BROS upcomoning musical “The Gold Night” featuring house band The Oh Sorrys, The Onslaught Orchestra’s performance of selections from “Murdercastle”, and more.

The Wiz, Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, Hippodrome Theatre. Ease on down the road to the Hippodrome Theatre to see the opening of “The Wiz” revival right here in Baltimore. Read more about the history of “The Wiz” in Charm City in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

