Baltimore is celebrating its 294th birthday this weekend (though if you ask us, Charm City doesn’t look a day over 280). Join the festivities at a birthday bash at Baltimore Peninsula. Then, carry on the fun with some other events this weekend.

From a “Hairspray” movie showing (1988 version) to a water ballet performance about city infrastructure, there’s a bunch of ways to say “Happy birthday, Baltimore.”

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Adam Jones Podcast Live, Thursday, July 27, 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Baltimore sports commentator Adam Jones will record his podcast live for a studio audience. He will be joined by Baltimore sports personality Jerry Coleman.

Hairspray, Thursday, July 27, American Visionary Art Museum. AVAM’s “Flicks from the Hill” film series culminates with a Baltimore classic: the 1988 version of “Hairspray.” Before the movie showing, joine Etch A Sketch artist Jane Labowitch (aka Princess Etch) for a lesson on how to create art using the classic toy.

Baltimore Birthday Bash, Friday, July 28, 7 p.m., 301 Mission Blvd., Baltimore Peninsula. Celebrate Baltimore City’s 294th birthday with entertainment, an open bar, lite fare, birthday desserts, and suprises.

Mystification, Friday, July 28, 8:30 p.m., Lord Baltimore Hotel. Be mystified by mystery and magic as Poe’s Magic Theatre and the Lord Baltimore Hotel present Club Mystification. Enjoy performances by magicians Francis Menotti and Lindsey Noel, as well as a burlesque show by London St. Juniper.

Black Magick, Friday, July 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Ottobar. Listen to goth, industrial, new wave, post-punk, funk and other musical genres at this dark and soulful summer celebration, featuring DJ Vampyre Noire, DJ Jerrod Bronson, a nd DJ Hell O’ Kitty. There will be vendors and a special drink menu.

George Wallace, Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, Baltimore Comedy Factory. Enjoy stand-up comedy performances by George Wallace, Marsha Warfield and Myra J. There is a two-drink minimum (alcohol, soda, juice and water).

Orioles vs. Yankees, Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. The Baltimore Orioles will face off against the New York Yankees for an Orioles home game at Camden Yards.

Tai Chi, Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Herring Run Park. Participate in tai chi for free at the park.

Water Infrastructure Ballet, Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, 5-7 p.m., Riverside Park Pool. Synchronized swimming group Fluid Movement will present “Sinkholes, Sewers & Streams: A Water Infrastructure Ballet” for two weekends. The first (this weekend) will be held at Riverside Park Pool, while the second will be held at Druid Hill Park Pool on Aug. 5-6.

Patterson Park Community Chorus, Sunday, July 30, 6:30 p.m., Ministry of Brewing. The Patterson Park Community CHorus will perform pop hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s during their free “Summer of Love” concert at Ministry of Brewing.

Jodeci, Sunday, July 30, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Come to the “Summer Block Party” show featuring Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill.

