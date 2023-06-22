From Pride celebrations to art and food festivals, Baltimore has tons of fun events in store this weekend.

Rain is in the forecast, so be sure to check the weather (and maybe pack an umbrella) before you head out. But even if your plans get rained out, there’s still plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend indoors.

Check out what’s happening in our weekend lineup:

Madison McFerrin, Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., Creative Alliance. Independent artist, producer, and musician Madison McFerrin will promote her debut album, “I Hope You Can Forgive Me,” and perform at Creative Alliance. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Pride at B&O, doors open 6:30 p.m., train departs 7:30 p.m., B&O Railroad Museum. Ride a train along the nation’s first mile of track. Then, enjoy drag performances, cocktails, and more on the railroad grounds from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Sand Sculpture Competition, Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., near Harborplace pavillions. After a decade-long hiatus, the City Sand sculpture competition is returning this weekend. Watch teams of local design professionals create amazing sand sculptures. The Golden Shovel Award will be bestowed upon the winning team determined by a panel of judges, while the general public will select a “People’s Choice” winner. Proceeds will benefit the Baltimore Architecture Foundation. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Baltimore Pride Parade, Saturday, June 24, 1-3 p.m., Charles Street from 33rd to 23rd streets. After the high heel race, the Baltimore Pride Parade will take place on Charles Street from 33rd Street to 23rd Street. Afterwards, there will be a block party from 23rd Street to North Avenue. Read more about it and other Pride events in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Queering the Collection, Saturday, June 24, 2-3 p.m., Walters Art Museum. As part of the Walters’ “Queering the Collection” series, hear from artist and performer Chris Jay in conversation with Theresa Sotto, Ruth R. Marder Director of Learning and Community Engagement, as they talk about queer lived experiences and personal growth.

Arts and Drafts Festival, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, Guinness Open Gate Brewery. Enjoy live music, art vendors, hands-on art activities, and specialty beer releases at this free event. Read more about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Wine in the Wilderness, Saturday, June 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Visit native species, including bobcats, river otters, and farmyard animals; sip on some wine; and listen to live music. Proceeds benefit the zoo’s animal care and conservation projects.

Solstice Fundraiser Gala, Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m. to midnight, Maryland Science Center. Enjoy science demonstrations, food and drinks, and music from The Adrian Duke Project and DJ Rob Macy at the 46th Annual Solstice event. The gala is a fundraiser to help underwrite free admission to the Maryland Science Center.

Riley Green, Saturday, June 24, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Power Plant Live! Country music singer Riley Green will perform at Power Plant Live.

5K and Pride in the Park, Sunday, June 25, 5K begins at 8 a.m., park celebration from noon to 6 p.m., Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Lake Park Drive. Walk or run in Baltimore’s inaugural Pride 5K at Druid Hill Park. Afterwards, enjoy drag performances, local vendors, and performances at the Pride in the Park event. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Gwynn Oak Food & Music Festival, Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m., Gwynn Oak Park. Grab a bite from food trucks, caterers and restaurants; enjoy live music, performances and dancing; and shop retail vendors at this free event.

