Baltimore is offering a little something for everyone this weekend, from a Barbie party to a burlesque karaoke game show to an amateur boxing event.

Plus, there are several entertaining musical performances happening in the area, including One Direction member-turned-solo artist Louis Tomlinson, country singer Thomas Rhett, and more.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Sondheim Art Exhibition, Thursday, July 20, 1-8 p.m., Walters Art Museum. Visit the Walters’ new exhibition featuring works by the three finalists for this year’s Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize. The exhibit runs until Sept. 3. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Barbie Party, Thursday, July 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Warehouse Cinemas, The Rotunda. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. You can join in the fun at a Malibu Beach Party celebrating the new “Barbie” movie, with a special drink, pink popcorn, and more. Read all about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Shakespeare Beyond, Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m., Patterson Park Observatory Tower. Shakespeare Beyond will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Patterson Park as part of its tour of four Baltimore parks this summer. The outdoor performance is free to attend and features music, magic, and classic theater.

To Sir With Love, Thursday, July 20, 7-8 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. AVAM’s “Flicks from the Hill” film series with a showing of the movie “To Sir With Love.” Before the movie, there will be a painted rock workshop. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Animal Mating, Friday, July 21, 5-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Learn about animal courtship and wildlife matchmaking at the zoo during this “Sip & Stroll” event, which includes tickets for three drinks (beer, wine or soda), a food truck meal, a guided tour, after-hours visit to various zoo habitats, and a meet-and-greet with one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Improv Show, Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., Old Line Spirits. Highwire Improve will present an improve comedy show on Old Line’s patio (unless it rains, in which case it will be held in the stillhouse). The show will feature the Shirley Time group from Washington, D.C.; the Mouth Stuff troupe from Baltimore; and the Teen Angst narrative improv show inspired by comedic tropes from teen movies.

Burl-eoke, Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., Charm City Meadworks. Combining burlesque and karaoke, in this game show the audience chooses the winner.

Thomas Rhett, Friday, July 21, doors 6 p.m., event 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Thomas Rhett is coming to Baltimore on his The Home Team Tour 23. He will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Euphoria Rave, Friday, July 21, 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. If you loved the television series “Euphoria” starring Zendaya, you’ll enjoy this Euphoria-themed rave, presented by Le Petite Feté. Costumes are encouraged and attendees must be 18 or older.

Dominic Fike, Friday, July 21, 8 p.m., Pier Six Pavilion. Singer Dominic Fike, who released his album “Sunburn” earlier this month, will bring his Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour to Baltimore. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Kim Johnson, Saturday, July 22, 1-3 p.m., The Ivy Bookshop. Author Kim Johnson will be signing copies of her latest novel, “Invisible Son” on the front porch of The Ivy. Johnson is also the author of “This Is My America.”

Amateur Boxing, Saturday, July 22, 1-8 p.m., Father Hooper’s Fields, Chesterfield Avenue and Harford Road. Watch amateur boxing and grappling at The Agoge Project’s Community Event. There will also be food trucks, health and wellness vendors, outdoor workout opportunities, live music, and fun for youth.

Louis Tomlinson, Saturday, July 22, gates 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion. Singer Louis Tomlinson, of One Direction fame, has embarked on a solo career. His Faith in the Future World Tour will come to Maryland, where he will be joined by Giant Rooks and Andrew Cushin. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

A Taste of Africa, Saturday, July 22, 6-9 p.m., Sankofa Children’s Museum of African Cultures. Taste cuisine from around the African continent, enjoy African music and dance, and more. The event is a fundraiser to support the Sankofa Children’s Musuem of African Cultures.

Baltimore Record Bazaar, Sunday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Peabody Heights Brewery. Shop more than 35 vendors, with items including vinyl, tapes, CDs, stereos, books, comics, art, vintage clothes, music memorabilia, plants, and more. The event is free to attend and will also feature DJS, craft beer, and a food truck.

Jonathan Gilmore Project, Sunday, July 23, 6-8 p.m., Patterson Park Observatory. Join the Friends of Patterson Park for the latest installment of their Summer Concert Series, featuring The Jonathan Gilmore Project. The performance is free to attend.

Art Walk, Sunday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tola’s Room. Baltimore Heritage and artist, curator, and community organizer Christina Delgado will hold an art walk and talk along Belair-Edison’s Main Street. The tour will end at Tola’s Room, a Puerto Rican home museum and culture space, with Cane de Scure empanadas.

