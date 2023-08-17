Live music is alive and well in Baltimore, with two big concerts this weekend: Barry Manilow on Thursday and Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on Saturday.

Plus, catch some events celebrating body positivity, bees, women in media, comedy, and more.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Irish Railroad Workers, Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m., Irish Railroad Workers Museum. Megan “Sammie” Samuels, managing director of the Irish Railroad Workers Museum, will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum. Attendees will be able to learn about the Potato Famine; hear how 19th century Irish immigrants traveled across the Atlantic for a new life in Baltimore; and walk through the restored home of two of those immigrants, James and Sarah Feeley.

Comedy Beasts, Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., Harbor East Cinemas. Get ready to laugh as comedians from Baltimore and the mid-Atlantic region take the stage in the first installment of the new “Comedy Beasts” stand-up comedy series at Harbor East. This month, enjoy performances by Blaire Postman, musical comedy duo GriefCat (Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli), and Elizabeth Norman.

Best of Baltimore Party, Thursday, Aug. 17, 7-11 p.m., M&T Bank Exchange at the Hippodrome Theatre. Raise a glass to Charm City’s top restaurants, retail businesses, artists, and more at Baltimore magazine’s “Best of Baltimore Party.” The event will feature food and drinks from local vendors, live music and entertainment, and more.

Barry Manilow, Thursday, Aug. 17, doors 5:30 p.m., event 7 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Barry can’t smile without you, Baltimore. You can join him Thursday night at CFG Bank Arena as part of his MANILOW Tour.

Body Positivity Art Festival, Friday, Aug. 18, 4-9 p.m., Pariah Brewing Company. Celebrate all bodies at “The Body Shop: A Body Positivity Art Festival.” The festival is open to attendees 21 and older, and it will include live art, performances, makers, tattoos, a horror house, food from Chuck’s Trading Post, vendors, and more.

Bluey’s Big Play, Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Your kids can see their favorite puppy friend and her family in a stage show called “Bluey’s Big Play.” Bluey and her sister Bingo use games and clever tactics to get their dad playing.

HONEY CHILE Fest, Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-5 p.m., Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch. The inaugural festival will celebrate Black women over 40 in film and media, including a live audience edition of the “Chile, Please” podcast, film screenings, panel disucssions, and more. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Bee Hotel Workshop, Saturday, Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Build a bee hotel that you can take home with you, learn about bees’ important roles in nature, and enjoy a grizzly bear keeper chat and charcuterie. The event is open to guests age 12 and older. Local meads from Charm City Meadworks will also be offered for guests age 21 and older (non-alcoholic drinks will also be available).

Janelle Gill, Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Pianist Janelle Gill — joined by flutist Jamal Brown, bassist Romeir Mendez, and drummer Lenny Robinson — will perform a tribute to Ahmad Jamal.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, Saturday, Aug. 19, doors 6 p.m., event 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Get ready for a night of two powerhouse acts: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire. Fans got a sneak peek when Earth, Wind & Fire played a concert at CFG Bank Arena for construction workers, arena employees, and seat lease holders in April. Now, the band will return to Baltimore, this time alongside Richie.

Ray Winder and Randi Withani, Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., Creative Alliance, The Theater. Baltimore natives Ray Winder and Randi Withani will share a night of jazz, soul, and “afro-folk” music.

Taylor Swift Dance Party, Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Dance to Taylor’s songs, take photos, participate in a costume contest, watch a lip sync battle, enjoy themed drinks, and more. The event is open to all ages.

