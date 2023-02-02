This week kicked off Black History Month and the celebrations of Black culture and history are continuing this weekend in Baltimore. Plus, catch a variety of musical performances, a chili cookoff, and even a dog wedding that doubles as a fundraiser for animal medical costs.

Check it all out in this week’s lineup:

Museum After Hours, Thursday, Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m., Maryland Center for History and Culture. Visit the MCHC after normal hours and enjoy the galleries and collections with free admission.

Black History Month Performance, Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Percussionist Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble will perform their Black History Month Celebration show for the 18th year. The ensemble has gone through multiple iterations since its inception in 1973, all under El’Zabar’s leadership.

Blackscope Cinema Series, Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., Creative Alliance. Join the Creative Alliance for the latest installment of their Blackscope Cinema Series, celebrating Black film in America. This event will feature the film “Hargrove” and a Q&A with the film’s director and producer, Eliane Henri.

Dvořák Cello Concerto, Thursday, Feb. 2, Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy the folk music spirit within Antonin Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and the plunge into the waters of John Luther Adams’ “Become Ocean.”

Garvey Discussion, Friday, Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m., Coppin State University, Talon Center. Dr. Julius Garvey will discuss the messages of his father, the civil and human rights leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey. RSVP by Feb. 2. Read about this event and other Black History Month celebrations at Coppin State University in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Idle Times: Pop Disorder, Friday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., Current Space. The gallery will hold a closing reception and artist talk for its exhibition “Idle Times: Pop Disorder.” The show features works by Lolo Gem, Jason Herr, Dina Kelberman, Reuben Francois, Andrew Laumann, Seung-Jun Lee, Troy Taylor, and Julianne Yost.

Louis Hayes Quintet, Friday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., Keystone Korner. The Louis Hayes Quintet will take the stage with their energetic post-bop modern jazz, led by NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes on drums.

Sarah Danger Memorial Show, Friday, Feb. 3, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Ottobar. Ottobar will host a memorial show for Baltimore musician and artist Sarah Danger Underhill, who passed away in December. The show will feature performances by Pearl, Slow Jerks, Cold Feet & Body Business. There will also be a DJ and food truck. Proceeds will be donated in Sarah’s name to a charitable organization (to be announced).

Puppy Love Wedding, Saturday, Feb. 4, 6-10 p.m., Lord Baltimore Hotel Grand Ballroom. The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) will wed two pups, Lily Rahl and Nugget Tymoch, as part of a fundraiser for the Franky Fund program, which supports the cost of care for animals with extreme medical needs. BARCS is hoping to raise $45,000 this year. Read more about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Nerd Prom Rave, Saturday, Feb. 4, doors 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Welcome the Nevermore Academy, the school attended by the brooding Wednesday Adams, as it visits Baltimore Soundstage for a “Nerd Prom: Rave’N Dance.” Attendees are encouraged to wear all white for Nevermore Academy, don all black in honor of Wednesday, come in cosplay attire, create a mashup of styles, or just come in casual clothes. There will be DJs, dancing, a photo booth, a costume contest (in the style of a prom royalty ceremony), karaoke, and more.

Chili Cook-Off, Sunday, Feb. 5, 5-9 p.m., Little Havana Restaurante y Cantina. Things will be heating up this weekend when the Federal Hill South Neighborhood Association holds their 13th Chili Cook-Off. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite among more than 20 chilis. There will be cash prizes for winners in each category, including Best Overall (Judge’s Choice), Best Overall (People’s Choice), Best Vegetarian (Judge’s Choice), Best Vegetarian (People’s Choice), and Best Youth (Age 16 and under). Also, enjoy live music from Roses N’ Rust.

