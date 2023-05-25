Preakness weekend has come and passed, but Baltimore is keeping the momentum going with lots of fun events this week.

From a blink-182 concert, to the opening of an exhibition about puppeteer Jim Henson, to a sci-fi and fantasy convention, there’s something for everybody.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Little Mermaid Shell-ebration, Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, May 27, Warehouse Cinemas. Warehouse Cinemas at the Rotunda will host a special event to celebrate the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” movie. Visitors will be able to wave shello to a mermaid in a giant tank at the Rotunda. There will also be a special mermaid-themed drink and activities for guests. The special event will take place May 25 from 5-8 p.m.; May 26 from 5-8 p.m.; and May 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wine at Sunset, Thursday, May 25, 6-9 p.m., Patterson Park Observatory. Enjoy some wine tastings, food from Baltimore restaurants, and live music by Rob Fahey during the 17th annual Patterson Park Wine at Sunset. Proceeds will benefit Patterson Park.

The Unveiling of God, Thursday, May 25, check-in 6 p.m., program 6:30-8 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Watch a screening of the film “The Unveiling of God / a love letter to my forefathers,” which is on view in the BMA’s exhibition on the impact of hip hop in the 21st century. The film will be accompanied by a live musical overlay by trumpeter Brandon Woody and pianist Troy Long. Attendees will also hear from the film’s creators: poet and educator Nia June, cinematographer Kirby Griffin, and poet and music producer APoetNamedNate, in conversation with womanist and cultural worker Sharayna Christmas.

Latrice Royale, Thursday, May 25, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Chunky yet funky, large and in charge, Rupaul’s Drag Race alum Latrice Royale will share her story through comedy, storytelling, and music. She will be joined by special guest Evon Dior Michelle.

Balticon, Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 29, Renaissance Harborplace Hotel. Balticon, the city’s science fiction and fantasy convention, is back for its 57th year. Dress up in costumes; hear from authors, Twitch live-streamers, cosplay experts, scientists, and others; attend an art show and masquerade; watch films; and meet hundreds of other sci-fi and fantasy fans.

Jim Henson Exhibition, Friday, May 26, Maryland Center for History and Culture. A multimedia exhibition showcasing the works of Jim Henson will open at the Maryland Center for History and Culture this week and run through Dec. 30. Fans will know Henson’s work from projects like “The Muppets,” “Sesame Street,” “Labyrinth,” “The Dark Crystal,” and others. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

blink-182, Friday, May 26, doors 6 p.m., event begins 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. They rose to prominence in the late ’90s/early 2000s with hits like “All the Small Things” and “I Miss You,” and they’ve kept the music going with their most recent studio album “Nine” in 2019. Now, catch blink-182 in Baltimore as part of their 2023 North American Tour.

Bubble Parade, Saturday, May 27, 12:30 p.m., Riverside Park. Grab you bubble wands and take a deep breath to celebrate the 7th annual Baltimore Bubble Parade. Costumes, hula hoops, juggling supplies, and pets are also welcome. After the parade, stay for the awards announcement, as well as a photo booth, ice cream, sidewalk chalk, and more.

Brew at the Zoo, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 1-7 p.m. both days. Sample unlimited beer, wine, seltzer, and cider; listen to live music; shop from local vendors; and explore the zoo all day.

Andy Grammar, Saturday, May 27, 4:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Country pop singer Andy Grammar will perform a postgame concert for fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards after the Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

SOWEBO Art and Music Festival, Sunday, May 28, noon to 8 p.m., Hollins Market neighborhood. The SOWEBO Art and Music Festival is celebrating 40 years in southwest Baltimore’s Hollins Market neighborhood. The event will feature live music on four stages, food trucks, and more than 100 arts, crafts, and non-profit vendors. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

