Whether you’re celebrating Carribean culture at the three-day festival at Druid Hill Park, or catching country singer Luke Bryan’s performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion, there’s plenty to do this weekend in the Baltimore area.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

First Thursday Festival, Thursday, July 6, 5:30 p.m., Canton Waterfront Park. Come out for an outdoor concert featuring Midwestern singer and guitarist Michigander; The Heavy Heavy band from Brighton, England with a blend of psychedelic rock, blues rock, and sunshine pop; and Baltimore-bred artist Micah E. Wood.

West Side Story and Scavenger Hunt, Thursday, July 6, 5 p.m. American Visionary Art Museum. AVAM’s “Flicks from the Hill” film series is kicking off with a screening of “West Side Story” once it gets dark. Before the movie showing, there will also be a colorful scavenger hunt and food trucks. The museum will be open for free from 5-9 p.m. on Flicks Nights. Read more about the film series in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Trey Anastasio Band, Thursday, July 6, 7 p.m., Pier Six Pavilion. Guitarist and singer Trey Anastasio will perform with his band. Anastasio also co-founded the rock band Phish and plays as their lead guitarist.

Gamer Symphony Jam Session, Thursday, July 6, 7 p.m., MAP Technologies. Stop by MAP Technologies to jam with the Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra. You do not need to be a member of the BGSO to participate; just bring your instrument! Read more about the BGSO in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

B-Fly, Friday, July 7, exhibits open 6 p.m., performance begins 7 p.m.,Reginald F. Lewis Museum. As part of the museum’s First Fridays Music Series, enjoy a performance by womanist, vocalist, non-fiction film producer, and music creator B-Fly.

Carribean Carnival, Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9, Druid Hill Park. Celebrate Carribean culture at the 42nd Baltimore Washington One Carnival. The event will feature a concert in the park, a parade of bands, food, vendors, and more.

Luke Bryan, Friday, July 7, gates 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion. Country singer Luke Bryan will be visiting Maryland along his tour. He will be joined by Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock. Read about other upcoming concerts in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Vintage & Makers Night Market, Friday, July 7, 6-9 p.m., Ministry of Brewing. Grab a beer and enjoy some local makers and vintage vendors, including sellers of clothing, jewelry, ceramics, art, candles, and more.

Puppet Theater, Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Maryland Center for History and Culture. Danny Joe and his puppet pals will learn to be true to themselves. Participants will also be able to make a S.T.E.A.M./Social Emotional Learning art project to take home with them.

Keyshia Cole, Saturday, July 8, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Spend an evening with R&B and soul singer Keyshia Cole and friends.

Bubble Days, Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, 12-4 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Enjoy a full-blown day of bubble fun by creating your own bubble solution, blowing giant bubbles, and watching bubble artist Casey Carle in his Bubblemania show.

Textures with Modeling Clay, Sunday, July 9, 2-5 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Baltimore art teacher and artist Nicole Petrilena will teach young artists how to use modeling clay to create art and explore various media, textures, and themes. The exhibition “Recasting Colonialism: Michelle Erickson Ceramics” is on view through Oct. 1.

