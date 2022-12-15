Comedian Chelsea Handler will visit Baltimore with a performance at the Lyric on Thursday.

Christmas is inching closer, and there are plenty of events to get in the holiday spirit this weekend. From a winter solstice market to cookie and bar crawls, there’s lots to do.

Plus, catch an array of fun shows, including comedian Chelsea Handler, the Broadway tour of the “Jagged Little Pill” musical, and more.

Make some plans with the help of our weekend events roundup:

Cookie Crawl, Thursday, Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m., The Point in Fells. Snack on complimentary cookies as you walk down Fells Point Main Street.

Jazz Composers Forum, Thursday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., An Die Musik. Listen to young artists showcase their jazz music abilities in the Jazz Composers Forum. Performers will include the Brandon Born Quartet, Coby Siegel Quintet, Jack Glantz, and the Zach Lloyd Quartet.

JoGO Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. Catch Washington, D.C. band The JoGo Project as well as Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott.

Chelsea Handler, Thursday, Dec. 15, doors open 7 p.m., event starts 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Comedian, television host, and author Chelsea Handler is performing in Baltimore during her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.”

Jagged Little Pill, Thursday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 18, Hippodrome Theatre. “Jagged Little Pill” is a jukebox musical inspired by Alanis Morrissette’s album of the same name, as well as other songs from the singer’s catalogue. It tells the story of “a perfectly imperfect American family” and the issues they face, including addiction, racism, transphobia, rape, and more.

Home Alone in Concert, Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Watch Kevin McCallister take on two burglars in the holiday classic “Home Alone,” while the BSO performs the movie’s fun score. “Home Alone” happened to be the most-searched Christmas movie in Maryland this holiday season, which you can read about in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Santa Bar Crawl, Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-9 p.m., Fells Point. Embrace holiday cheer at the Baltimore Santa Crawl. Attendees will receive a Santa mug to use at more than 10 Fells Point bars. There will be food and drink deals, prize raffles, and event pictures. Participants are encouraged to don their festive apparel.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2-9 p.m., Power Plant Live! Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater and embark on a bar crawl to participating Baltimore venues. There will also be local DJs to raise your holiday spirits.

A Christmas Carol, Saturday, Dec. 17, 5-8 p.m., Coppin State University. A holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” will be performed at Coppin State University’s James Weldon Johnson Auditorium.

Holiday Student Showcase, Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, Mobtown Ballroom. Students from In the Dark Circus Arts will perform acts on aerial fabrics, lyra, trapeze, sling, corde lisse, and cyr wheel during their Holiday Student Showcase.

Winter Solstice Market, Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ottobar. Get your holiday shopping done at Ottobar’s Solstice Market. More than 25 vendors will be selling at the market, including paints, prints, ceramics, oils, crystals, jewelry, yarn, ornaments, cards, tarot readings, and more. Visitors can even make their own solstice decoration.

