Baltimore is baring it all this weekend. From the annual undie run through downtown and the Inner Harbor, to a show where adults share their cringeworthy teenage writings, Charm City is wearing its heart on its sleeve.

As the CIAA basketball tournament kicks off next week, some events are starting early, including activities for kids.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Sheela Murthy Book Talk, Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Sheela Murthy will discuss her book, “Being Sheela: The Life Journey of an Immigration Lawyer,” with Sandy Liotta, President of the Board of Trustees for Baltimore Center Stage. The book examines some of the immigration cases that Murthy and her legal team have handled over 25 years. The first 50 guests to register for the event will receive free copies of Murthy’s book. Attendees will also be able to purchase Murthy’s book at the event.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., Fells Point Corner Theatre. In Sarah Ruhl’s play “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a museum worker answers a dead man’s cellphone and gets caught up in his friends, family and life. The show runs through March 12. There is also a pay-what-you-can performance on Feb. 16.

Valentine’s Classic Soul, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Enjoy classic soul music with performances by The Spinners, Lenny Williams, Rose Royce, and Evelyn Champagne King.

Titan and Tipping Point, Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Music Director Laureate Marin Alsop will conduct Gustav Mahler’s “Titan.” The performance will also feature the world premiere of composer Huang Ruo’s “Tipping Point,” which addresses the climate change crisis.

Youth Sports and Cheer Clinic, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center. With the CIAA tournament in Baltimore right around the corner, the events and activities will begin this weekend with a free youth sports and cheer clinic. Saturday’s event will feature sports skills workshops; lessons on cheers, chants, and dances; and talks with local and national athletes. Read more about this event and other activities during CIAA week in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Tom Miller Day, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Maryland Center for History and Culture. In honor of artist Tom Miller’s Afro-Deco work, the Maryland Center for History and Culture is offering free admission Saturday. A symbolism guide and a create-your-own-deco puzzle activity will allow visitors to engage with Miller’s work on a deeper level.

Cupid’s Undie Run, Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m., Luckie’s Tavern. Dress down to your underwear and streak through the streets of Baltimore as the Cupid’s Undie Run returns. The “brief” run — about one mile — raises funds through Children’s Tumor Foundation to support research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. You can run with a team or solo by registering here. And if you aren’t participating, you can still cheer on the runners from the sidelines and donate online.

Dino Day, Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m., Maryland Science Center. It’s a blast from the past — the prehistoric past, that is — at the Maryland Science Center this Saturday. Uncover fossils, learn about dinosaurs, and find out what tools and techniques scientists use in their prehistoric explorations.

Disappear Fear, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. American singer-songwriter SONiA will perform a show marking her International Disappear Fear Day, meant to encourage people to think about how they overcome fear and better the world.

Mortified Baltimore, Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m., Creative Alliance. Prepare for some secondhand embarrassment and cathartic comedy as some brave souls share their teenage diary entries, poems, love letters, lyrics, and locker notes.

Improv with Michael Harris, Sunday, Feb. 19, 1:15 p.m., Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Michael Harris will teach participants about improv as they work through comedic scenes that they develop in the moment.

Black Celebration, Sunday, Feb. 19, Enjoy a goth night by people of color that is open to everyone. The event will be hosted by DJs Hello O’Kitty and Yours Truly, with drinks by Toxic Planet.

