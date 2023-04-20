Baltimore is showing love for the planet this weekend with several Earth Day cleanups, plantings, and celebrations. Plus, the annual tattoo convention is back in town.

Check out our roundup of this weekend’s happenings:

State of the Black World Conference, Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, Baltimore Convention Center. Black leaders from around the world will convene in Baltimore for the fifth State of the Black World Conference. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Spirit Sculpture Showcase, Thursday, April 20, 6-9 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. The BMA will showcase the spirit sculptures made by six Maryland arts educators under the guidance of artist Oletha DeVane.

Are You Smarter, Thursday, April 20, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Industry. Watch Maryland politicians, business leaders, and other community members test their knowledge against some very smart Baltimore students in the Baltimore Curriculum Project’s “Are You Smarter Than a BCP Student?” event. The quiz show will run from 6:15-7:45 p.m., with cocktails and hors d ‘oeuvres beforehand, and dinner and dessert afterwards. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Nevermore, Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, Stillpoint Theatre. Stillpoint’s production of “Nevermore” premiered last weekend, and the theater is keeping it going with performances through May 6. The musical explores the mind of Edgar Allan Poe, based on the horror writer’s works.

Tattoo Festival, Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, Baltimore Convention Center. Get inked and meet tattoo artists at the 15th Annual Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival.

Adam Sandler, Friday, April 21, CFG Bank Arena. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler will perform in Baltimore, and the show will have a “surprise guest.” The event is for mature audiences only (16 and up).

Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, Spotlighters Theatre. After premiering last week, the production of “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” at Spotlighters Theatre will continue this weekend (performances run through April 30). Old resentments among three sisters bubble to the surface in this play, which won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.

Trivia Exhibit Crawl, Friday, April 21, 7-9 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Find and answer trivia questions throughout the exhibits to win tickets to an adult event at the science center. The kid-free evening will also include drinks from a local brewery.

Mayor’s Spring Cleanup, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., citywide. Join your neighbors in cleaning up Baltimore’s streets, parks, waterways, and other spaces. Residents can register their cleanup activities with the city to receive trash bags and have DPW pick up their filled bags. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Earth Day Extravaganza, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Patterson Park. Volunteer to care for Patterson Park this Earth Day. The Friends of Patterson Park will be caring for young trees, planting new trees, picking up trash, edging walkways, gardening, and more.

Party for the Planet, Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, Maryland Zoo. Celebrate Earth Day at the zoo, where visitors can embark on “Operation: Conservation” and learn how to protect the planet. After completing the activity, visitors will be entered to win a prize.

Trash Wheel Birthday, Saturday, April 22, 1-4 p.m., Pierce’s Park, 711 Eastern Ave. Mr. Trash Wheel is turning 9 years old, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is throwing him an Earth Day birthday party. The festivities will include a trash-wheel inspired performance by Baltimore’s Fluid Movement synchronized swimming group, crafts, a special trash birthday cake that will be fed to Mr. Trash Wheel, and reptiles from EcoAdventures. Attendees 21 and up can buy Peabody Heights Brewery’s Mr. Trash Wheel beer, as well as the brewery’s new mint strawberry Mr. Trash Wheel Hard Seltzer. There will also be a ceremony for the new inductees of Mr. Trash Wheel’s not-so-secret society, the Order of the Wheel.

Soul Marathon, Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. The Soul Marathon performance will include The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston; Bloodstone; The Intruders; Eddie Holman; The Softones; Temprees; J’Kar; DJ Mike Jones; and Ms. Maybelle.

Like this: Like Loading...