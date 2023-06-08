From musicals to cultural festivals, there’s lots to do in Baltimore this weekend.

Pollutants from Canadian wildfires have made their way to the Baltimore region, so be sure to check the air quality index before heading out to make sure you can enjoy any outdoor events safely. Even so, there’s plenty to do and see indoors.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Frozen Musical, Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, Hippodrome Theatre. The weather is heating up, but you can cool off with a musical this week. See Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven as Frozen the Musical comes to Baltimore. The production will be in town for two weeks from June 7-18 (excluding June 12), so don’t let it go before you have a chance to see the magic!

Greek Festival, Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, Greektown Square and Event Center. Enjoy four days of Greek food, music, and festivities at the free-to-attend St. Nicholas Greek Festival.

Science Sleeopover and Game Night, Friday, June 9, 5:30 p.m. through Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m., Maryland Science Center. Pick a giant nose and play giant versions of classic board games. Put your astronomy knowledge to the test in Planetarium trivia. It’s game night at the Maryland Science Center, so come ready to play!

Mughal-E-Azam The Musical, Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, show 7 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. The musical intertwines India’s Kathak dances and music with a forbidden love story between Prince Salim and court dancer Anarkali.

David Cross, Friday, June 9, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Rams Head Live. Comedian David Cross will make a stop in Baltimore on his Worst Daddy in the World Tour. In addition to his stand-up comedy, Cross played Tobias Fünke in “Arrested Development,” and voiced Crane in the “Kung Fu Panda” animated movies, among other roles.

Maryland Toy Expo, Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds. Shop toys, collectibles, video games, comics, and more — and meet special guests — at over 270 booths.

Lithuanian Festival, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, Lithuanian Hall. Celebrate Lithuanian culture with traditional food, drink, music, dance, folk arts, crafts, and more.

WYPR 20th Anniversary Bash, Saturday, June 10, 6 p.m., B&O Railroad Museum. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of WYPR with National Public Radio “Founding Mother” Susan Stamberg and NPR Weekend Edition Sunday and Up First host Ayesha Roscoe. The event will also feature performances by Dan Deacon, Pressing Strings, Fluid Movement, Eze Jackson, Brooks Long, Outcalls, Caleb & Saleem, and Letitia VanSant. Stoop Storytelling will present On-Air Diaries.

Kahil El’Zabar & David Murray, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., An Die Musik. Sir Percussionist Kahil El’Zabar and saxophonist David Murray have performed together for 40 years, and this weekend they will take the stage at An Die Musik.

Beauty and the Beast at the Ballet, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, Gordon Center for Performing Arts. See Belle, Beast, and all your favorite characters when Charm City Ballet performs Beauty and the Beast.

Isata Returns, Sunday, June 11, 3 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell called pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and her siblings “the most talented family in the world.” Now Isata will perform with the Baltimore SYmphony Orchestra.

