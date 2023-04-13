We hope you’re enjoying this beautiful spring weather as much as we are! This weekend offers tons of opportunities to get out and experience Baltimore, from a hip hop art exhibition to kids skateboarding lessons to a ventriloquist performance and more.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Hadestown, Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16, Hippodrome Theatre. Join Orpheus as he travels way down under the ground to find Eurydice in the underworld. With music by Anaïs Mitchell, the show explores love, loss, hope, despair, balance, and bargaining.

Marin Conducts Rach 3, Thursday, April 13, and Saturday, April 15, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Music Director Laureate Marin Alsop returns to conduct the BSO in their performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, as well as Baltimore composer Christopher Rouse’s Symphony No. 6 and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

Scott Patterson, Friday, April 14, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Baltimore Center Stage. Baltimore musical artist Scott Patterson will perform as part of Baltimore Center Stage’s Sound Check music series.

Free Skate Lessons, Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jake’s Skate Park, Rash Field Park. Baltimore skateboarder Joey Jett and Skatepark of Baltimore will give free skate lessons to kids 12 and under. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Big Science Bike Party, Saturday, April 15, noon to 4 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Get ready for a wheely good time at the science center. Learn about bicycles, tricycles, helmets, and more; create a reflective patch; and power a bubble blowing machine.

Jeff Dunham, Saturday, April 15, doors 3:30, show 5 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will take the stage with his cast of puppets.

2000s Dance Party, Saturday, April 15, doors 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Dance the night away to your favorite pop songs from the 2000s and Disney channel, including Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, NSYNC, the Jonas Brothers, and more. This event is open to all ages.

Pink Floyd, Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” album, Brit Floyd will perform songs from that album and others from Pink Floyd’s catalogue.

Punk Rock Flea Market, Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ottobar. Peruse and purchase punk rock clothing, jewelry, records, art, books, and more.

Hip Hop Art Exhibition, Sunday, April 16, 1-5 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. The BMA’s new exhibition, “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century,” will be free to attend this Sunday. Co-organized with the Saint Louis Art Museum, the exhibition explores the history of hip hop as represented through various art forms, including painting, sculpture, photography, installations, video, and fashion. Visitors will also be able to enjoy food from The Land of Kush, Blacksauce Kitchen, and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream Truck. Dancers Talbolt Johnson, Dushyanthi, and Gala will also show off their b-boy and b-girl moves.

Improv Workshop, Sunday, April 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m., No Land Beyond. Play games and practice your improvisational comedy skills with a workshop led by Karla Dingle, the education director and an instructor at Queen City Comedy in Charlotte, North Carolina.

