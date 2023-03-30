Another spring weekend offers ample opportunities to get in touch with nature, whether you’re admiring Baltimore’s cherry blossoms or roller skating downtown.

There are also several great shows coming to town, including a performance by Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Roller Skating Pop-Up, Friday, March 31, 4-9 p.m., Hopkins Plaza (across from CFG Bank Arena). The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will host a Spring Break Skate pop-up starting Friday and running through April 8. There will even be special themes and discount days. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Bored Teachers, Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. This group of teacher-comedians are taking the stage to share their hilarious school stories.

Ainsley Burrows Show Closing Reception, Friday, March 31, 6 p.m., Creative Alliance, Main Gallery. Artist Ainsley Burrows incorporates NeoChaos and Raktism methods into his paintings. The Creative Alliance will host a closing reception for Burrows’ show, followed by a poetry night at 7 p.m. in the Marquee Lounge.

April Foils Day, Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Artist Dean Millien, whose work is featured in AVAM’s “ABUNDANCE: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right” exhibition, will join museum staff and visitors for an artist talk and aluminum foil sculpture building.

Mini Spring Market, Saturday, April 1, 12-6 p.m., R. House. Shop from 10 small businesses and makers at this mini market. Vendors will be selling pottery, candles, crystals, beads, jewelry, wood art, crocheted items, and more.

Baltimore Plant Swap, Sunday, April 2, 2-4 p.m., Rutter’s Mill Park. Swap your seeds, cuttings, plants, or garden supplies with other gardeners. Members of the Baltimore Old Time Jam group will provide live music. Acoustic musicians are welcome to join.

Bloomaroo, Saturday, April 1, 2-9 p.m., The Wharf. Sure, D.C. is well-known for its cherry blossoms. But did you know Baltimore has plenty of its own? Enjoy a day of cherry-blossom themed art, music, fireworks, and more down by the water.

The Residents 50th Anniversary Tour, Saturday, April 1, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Ottobar. Join experimental rock band The Residents for their 50th Anniversary tour.

Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra, Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., An Die Musik. Enjoy a performance by the New York City-based group Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra.

Leslie Odom Jr., Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., Josephy Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. For one night only, Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. will perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Odom, who originated the role of Aaron Burr in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical “Hamilton,” has gone on to work on projects such as “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and others. He has also released four albums and an autobiography, “Failing Up.”

DNA Reunion Project, Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., Bolton Street Synagogue, 212 West Cold Spring Lane. Baltimore genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn co-founded the DNA Reunion Project with her colleague Dr. Adina Newman to bring together Holocaust survivors and their descendants together with relatives they lost or weren’t even aware of. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

