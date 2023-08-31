Baltimore is riding out of August — and into September — in style with the return of the Maryland Cycling Classic for its second year.

Also this weekend, rapper Lil Baby will take the stage at CFG Bank Arena with some special guests.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

BmoreArt’s Connect + Collect, Thursday, Aug. 31, 6-7:30 p.m., The Walters Art Museum. Cara Ober, editor and publisher at BmoreArt, and Jeffrey Kent, an artist and curator in residence at the Peale, will lead and moderate a discussion as part of BmoreArt’s Connect + Collect program series. The talk will also feature James Williams II, winner of the 2022 Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, and Dany Chan, Associate Curator of Asian Art at the Walters Art Museum.

Poe Speakeasy, Thursday, Aug. 31, through Saturday, Sept. 2, Chase Court, 18 E. Chase St. Get a headstart on the spooky season with an Edgar Allen Poe-themed speakeasy pop-up. While enjoying four special cocktails inspired by the horror writer’s works, attendees will also hear Poe historians tell some of his most famous stories. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Barbie Dance Party, Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Come on, Barbie! Let’s go party! If you cannot get Kenough of everything Barbie, then this event is for you. The dance party will feature music from the “Barbie” movie soundtrack, as well as songs from Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Charlie XCX, Miley Cyrus, and other requests.

Imagination Portraits, Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Make a art project inspired by one of AVAM’s visionary artists. Supplies will be provided; space is limited, so reserve a spot in advance.

Billie Holiday Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center. Celebrate singer Billie Holiday with a free festival full of live music, art, vendors, performances, DJs and more.

Collaborative Coloring, Saturday, Sept. 2, 12-3 p.m., BMA Lexington Market. Artist Pablo Machioli will lead a coloring workshop as attendees are invited to help color a story scroll.

HeArt and Soul, Saturday, Sept. 2, 12-8 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheater, Light and Pratt streets. This month’s Baltimore by Baltimore festival is centered on “HeArt and Soul,” presented by producer Tia Goodson. The event will feature DJ Keebee, Adowa, Gwynn Hilton, TesWess, Taylor Avonte, Shannon Ramsey, comedian Big Fred, and other soul and R&B music performers. There will also be vendors curated by Blk Ass Flea Mkt.

Once On This Island, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, ArtsCentric. ArtsCentric’s production of “Once On This Island” premiered last week and will continue this weekend.

Lil Baby, Sunday, Sept. 3, doors 5:30 p.m., event 7 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Lil Baby is coming to Baltimore on his ‘it’s Only Us’ tour. The Grammy award-winning rapper will be joined by Glorilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up + Hunxho.

Maryland Cycling Classic, Sunday, Sept. 3, race starts 12 p.m. at Kelly Benefits Headquarters in Sparks. Cyclists will race from Sparks in Baltimore County to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor as part of the second annual Maryland Cycling Classic. Entertainment and an awards ceremony will follow Sunday’s race. There will be cycling-related events all weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...