If all you want for Christmas is a holiday pop concert, you’re in luck. Mariah Carey will perform in Baltimore this Friday during her “Merry Christmas One And All” show.

You can also expect an array of other fun events — both holiday-related and otherwise — this weekend, including a stage adaptation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a Nutcracker performance, and more.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Baltimore, You Have No Idea, Thursday, Dec. 14, through Saturday, Dec. 16, Baltimore Museum of Art, Meyerhoff Auditorium. You probably know Dan Rodricks as a longtime Baltimore Sun columnist. But did you know he also plays? His play “Baltimore, You Have No Idea,” was reprised last weekend, and will continue its run Dec. 14-16. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Fells Point Cookie Crawl, Thursday, Dec. 14, 4-8 p.m., Fells Point Main Street. Calling all cookie monsters: snack on complimentary cookies — and holiday cocktails — during Fells Point Main Street’s Annual Cookie Crawl.

Men’s Night Out, Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Associated Black Charities will hold a Men’s Night Out event, featuring discussions and presentations about physical and mental health, financial strength, and more. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Charlie Brown Christmas Live, Friday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Learn what Christmas is all about in this stage adaptation of the beloved holiday classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and others for Christmas carols and a quest for the holiday’s true meaning.

Mariah Carey, Friday, Dec. 15, doors open 6 p.m., event begins 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. We wish you a Mariah Christmas! Singer Mariah Carey will perform her holiday show “Merry Christmas One and All,” featuring holiday classics, including of course her ever-popular “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The Snowflake Man, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Black Cherry Puppet Theater. PuppetKabob will perform a miniature marionette puppet show called “The Snowflake Man.” After the show, enjoy a Puppet Social with tea and biscuits, and a presentation about the creative process behind the performance with creators Sarah Frechette and Jason Thibodeaux.

Tuba Christmas Concert, Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheatre. Listen to a free holiday concert featuring more than 100 tuba, euphonium, baritone and sousaphone players.

Cirque Nutcracker, Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Troupe Vertigo’s acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and other performers will dazzle audiences in this twist on Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” with music performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

