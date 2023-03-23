Though the weather is off to a soggy start, Baltimore has a bunch of events to brighten your weekend.

From a science happy hour for adults to musical tributes, an edible nature walk to a kite-flying festival and more, there’s lots to see and do.

Check it all out on this weekend’s lineup:

Drafts for the Dell, Thursday, March 23, 5 to 8 p.m., Peabody Heights Brewery. The brewery will host a fundraiser for Wyman Park Dell.

Aretha Franklin Tribute, Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Hippodrome Theatre. In Baltimore for one night only, celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin. The concert will feature hits like “Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and more.

Science Happy Hour, Friday, March 24, 7-9 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Sip some local brews while enjoying an adults-only night of science exploration.

Angel Blue and Rachmaninoff, Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Listen to opera singer Angel Blue, as well as the BSO’s performance of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony and more.

Rachel Feinstein, Friday, March 24, Baltimore Soundstage. Comedian Rachel Feinstein will bring the laughter to Baltimore when she performs here Friday. Feinstein three comedy specials, and she will be featured in fellow comedian Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory which will be released on Netflix on June 11.

Maryland Day Festival, Saturday, March 25, noon to 8 p.m., Power Plant Live! Celebrate the Old Line State with a day of Maryland-themed festivities, including snowballs; orange crushes; prop joust; visits from the Oriole Bird, Mr. Boh, and other special guests; musical performers; and more.

BIG Baltimore Kite Fest, Saturday, March 25, noon to 4 p.m., Patterson Park, Observatory Hill. Grab your kite and hope for some nice winds this weekend for the third annual BIG Baltimore Kite Fest in Patterson Park. In the case of rain Saturday, the festival will be moved to Sunday, March 26, so keep a lookout for weather-related updates. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Queen Tribute, Saturday, March 25, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. In this musical tribute to the band Queen, Patrick Myers will portray Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. Listen to some of the band’s greatest hits performed live at the Lyric.

Wild Edible Walk, Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Herring Run Park. Naturalist guide Nick Spero will share insights into wild plants you can eat and how to forage safely.

Material/Inheritance, Sunday, March 26, noon to 5 p.m., Jewish Museum of Maryland. The Jewish Museum of Maryland will celebrate the opening of a new exhibit, titled “Material/Inheritance: Contemporary Work by New Jewish Culture Fellows,” which features works by 30 artists.

