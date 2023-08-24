Get ready, Baltimore, because this weekend is going to be a fun one. Laugh along to comedy shows by nationally recognized comedians Pete Davidson and Fortune Feimster as well as local improv troupes.

Plus, take a step back in time during the opening weekends of both the Maryland State Fair and the Maryland Renaissance Festival.

There’s plenty to see and do, so make some plans with this weekend’s lineup:

Maryland State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 27, Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Get your ride tickets and funnel cakes, because the Maryland State Fair has returned for its opening weekend. It will then return Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, and Sept. 7 through Sept. 10. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Return to the Land, Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m., Motor House. Enjoy an opening reception of the gallery exhibition “Return to the Land,” curated by Baltimore based artist Jessy DeSantis to showcase artists’ relationship with the Land. The exhibition will run through Oct. 10.

Living Scroll, Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m., BMA Branch at Lexington Market. Create a living scroll with twin artists Hope and Faith.

Bromo Art Walk, Thursday, Aug. 24, 5-9 p.m., Bromo Arts District. Visit exhibitions, performances, and art studios throughout the Bromo Arts District. There will be an official Art Walk After Party at M&T Bank Exchange (next to the Hippodrome Theatre).

Pete Davidson, Friday, Aug. 25, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and current star of the Peacock comedy “Bupkis, comedian Pete Davidson will perform this Friday at Lyric Baltimore.

Steve Aoki, Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., Power Plant Live! DJ and electric dance music artist Steve Aoki will take the stage during teh Coors Light Block Party at Power Plant Live.

Gabrielle Goodman, Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., An Die Musik. She’s sung with Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and many others. Now, singer Gabrielle Goodman will celebrate the release of her new CD, “Jazz Life.”

Tina Turner Tribute, Friday, Aug. 25, 9:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. Singer Vivian Ross will pay tribute to the musical powerhouse Tina Turner in a performance that will be simply the best.

Renaissance Festival, Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, 1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Don your corset, chain mail armor, doublet, or other attire for the opening weekend of the Maryland Renaissance Festival.

Improv Comedy Show, Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., Highwire Improv will present a night of improv comedy, with performances by Babeprov; Toasty; and Ready, Set, No!

Fortune Feimster, Saturday, Aug. 26, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Originally scheduled to perform in Baltimore in May, comedian Fortune Feimster will perform here this weekend. After working as a writer and panelist on “Chelsea Lately” for many years, Feimster has continued to make viewers laugh through her standup as well as appearances on shows such as “The Mindy Project,” “Life in Pieces,” and more.

Baltimore Drag Awards, Saturday, Aug. 26, doors 7 p.m., mix & mingle 8 p.m., award show 9 p.m., Power Plant Live! Drag queen Brooklyn Heights will host the 2023 Baltimore Drag Awards, honoring the city’s queens. There will be performances by Kayden Amore Chloe, Robyn Yamen, Sabrina Blue, Numi Von Heights, and Katie D Lite.

Like this: Like Loading...