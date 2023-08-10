Whether you’re getting hyped up with the crowds at the electronic dance music Moonrise Festival or looking for a more laid-back afternoon with a silent book club or painting in Patterson Park, this weekend in Baltimore has a little something for everyone.

Also, catch a performance by LL Cool J and the return of the Haitian Caribbean Festival.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Silent Book Club, Thursday, Aug. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Old Major. Mingle with fellow bookworms over food and drinks in the first hour, then read silently in the second hour. Silent Book Club’s Baltimore chapter meets every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Old Major, located at 900 S. Carey St.

LL Cool J, Friday, Aug. 11, doors 6:30 p.m., event 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. LL Cool J will perform as his The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour makes its way to Baltimore. He will be joined by The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip as supporting acts. Some special guests could also make an appearance. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Black Improv Block Party, Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Blackwater House, 218 Saratoga St. Highwire Improv presents performances by Black improv comedians, including short-form comedy games, long-form sitcom-style shows, interviews, and more.

Demons Club, Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Lord Baltimore Hotel. Enjoy a risque night of magic and mystery, presented by Poe’s Magic Theatre and the Lord Baltimore Hotel. The evening’s featured headliner will be magician Peter Samelson, who some may know from his performance on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Mess Fest, Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, 12-4 p.m. both days, Maryland Science Center. It’s time to get messy in the name of science! Paint the science center’s windows, participating in a giant nose picking challenge, and embrace messiness.

Painting at the Park, Saturday, Aug. 12, 4:30 p.m., Druid Hill Park. Use paint to give new life to your old jeans, sneakers, or other items you bring.

Civil War Animals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-6 p.m., USS Constellation, 301 E. Pratt St. Historian Brad Stone will share stories about horses, mules, cats, dogs, camels and elephants that played a role in the Civil War.

Moonrise Festival, Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, Pimlico Race Course. Catch one of the top electronic dance music festivals, with performances by more than 50 artists, including Alan Walker, San Holo, and others. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Moonrise After-Parties, Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 p.m. both nights, Baltimore Soundstage. Baltimore Soundstage will host the official Moonrise Festival after-parties, featuring Sullivan King on Saturday and SLANDER presents Before Dawn on Sunday.

Haitian Caribbean Festival, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2-8 p.m., Patterson Park Observatory. Enjoy live entertainment, shop vendors, participate in cultural activities, and more at the 3rd annual Haitian Caribbean Festival. Entry is free, but donations are welcomed. The price of the Taste of Haiti VIP Experience is $75.

Like this: Like Loading...