Holiday music abounds this weekend in Baltimore, with opportunities for festive concerts both big and small.

Plus, catch the last days of the German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Christmas Village Closing Weekend, Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 24, West Shore Park/Inner Harbor. The German Christmas Village will be open until Dec. 24, so be sure to get any your last-minute shopping from artisan vendors, taste some traditional German foods, and enjoy the festive atmosphere along the waterfront. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Boister Winter Solstice Performance, Friday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., An Die Musik. Boister will present their own versions of holiday tunes and songs from their 35-year catalogue. The group features Anne Watts, Craig Considine, Warren Boes, Lyle Kissack, Chas Marsh, John Dierker, and Jim Hannah. There will also be carrot cake from the Eastern Shore’s Bay Country Bakery.

Marcus Johnson Holiday Celebration, Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 24, Keystone Korner. Keyboardist and bandleader Marcus Johnson and his group, Marcus and Friends, will play a total of six holiday shows this weekend.

Motown Christmas, Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 31, ArtsCentric, 2600 N. Howard St. Fifty years after Motown’s 1973 release of a Christmas Hits double album set, ArtsCentric will perform a concert honoring the artists and their music. From The Temptation’s “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, to The Supremes’ “My Favorite Things” and more, celebrate the season with some timeless holiday classics.

Holiday Spectacular, Friday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Listen to all your favorite holiday music performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, alongside tap-dancing Santas from Centre Pointe. Before the show, enjoy a performance by members of the Baltimore Youth Symphony Orchestra, and bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Kennedy Krieger Institute patients. (No stuffies or plush toys.)

Santa at the Ice Rink, Saturday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m., Inner Harbor Ice Rink. Deliver your last-minute Christmas wishes and take photos with Mr. Claus himself as Santa stops by the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. While you’re there, go skating, and enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, and treats from Crust by Mack.

Free Movie and Food Drive, Saturday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 24, doors open 8:50 a.m., live music begins 9 a.m., movie showtime at 9:45 a.m., The Senator Theatre. Watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” for free at the Senator Theatre, with a suggested donation of at least $5 worth of non-perishable food items. The food drive will benefit GEDCO CARES food pantry. The Music Workshop will also perform holiday music before the film.

WWE Live Holiday Tour, Tuesday, Dec. 26, doors oepn 6 p.m., event begins 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Cheer on your favorite WWE wrestlers in this special holiday show.

Like this: Like Loading...