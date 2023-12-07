Baltimore’s Washington Monument lighting will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, and will be followed by lots of festive events this weekend.

If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities to buy gifts — or even make your own!

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Monument Lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m., Mount Vernon Place. Gather ’round Mount Vernon Place to watch the 52nd lighting of Baltimore’s Washington Monument. There will food vendors throughout the evening, and a fireworks display at 8 p.m. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Tumbled Sea Glass Tree Workshop, Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30-9 p.m., Heavy Seas Beer. If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a love one, consider making your own. Learn how to create a Christmas tree out of tumbled sea glass at the Heavy Seas Taproom. All supplies are included.

Moulin Rouge, Thursday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 17, Hippodrome Theatre. Watch Baz Luhrmann’s film come to life on stage as the touring production of “Moulin Rouge” comes to Charm City. After this weekend, the Baltimore shows will continue running through Dec. 17.

Joe Squared’s Last First Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m., Joe Squared. Known for their square pizzas and live musical entertainment, Joe Squared will close for good by the end of the year after nearly two decades in business. That means this month’s First Thursday event will be their last. So come out and enjoy some pizza, beer, music, as they are joined by Sac Au Lait.

Home Alone, Thursday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 10, The Charmery, 1700 W 41st St, Suite 400, Baltimore, MD 21211. It’s time to party like your family accidentally left you home alone during their Christmas vacation to Paris. The Charmery will host a full sensory movie experience as you watch the 1990 holiday movie “Home Alone.” Snack on popcorn, a themed drink, and treats matched to movie scenes.

Sports Museum Yard Sale, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, The Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum. Look through sports books and publications, museum exhibit graphics, bobbleheads, min-bats, and more. Admission to the museum will be free on both days of the “yard sale.”

Holiday Tealight Holder Workshop, Friday, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Paint a mandala design onto a tealight holder and learn about African penguin conservation.

Wine & Dinos, Friday, Dec. 8, 7-9 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Sip on wine from Boordy Vineyards and explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs in the science center’s Dinosaur Mysteries exhibit.

Mortified, Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Creative Alliance. In front of a room full of strangers, adults will share their embarassing teenage diary entries, poems, love letters, lyrics, and locker notes.

Grinch in Concert, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Your heart will grow three sizes when you wwatch Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” accompanied by music performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Station North Holiday Market, Saturday, Dec. 9, 12:30-5:30 p.m., North Avenue Market. Shop from local merchants and enjoy a pop-up cocktail bar by StillPointe Theatre and Baltimore Queer-Scape at the Station North Holiday Market. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Holiday Maker Mart, Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chesapeake Art Center. Buy some handmade goods to surprise loved ones this holiday season. There will also be free coffee, holiday tunes, a kids craftmaking table, and more.

Sound the Bells Concert, Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. The United State Army Field Band will present this free concert, featuring Baltimore’s Singing Sensations Youth Choir. The event will be hosted by WBAL-TV’s Jason Newton.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, Saturday, Dec. 9, 3-10 p.m., Power Plant Live. Put on your ugliest holiday sweater and visit participating pubs and bars. This event is only for people age 21 and older.

Andrea Bocelli, Sunday, Dec. 10, doors open 6:30 p.m., event begins 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is stopping in Baltimore along his U.S. tour

Like this: Like Loading...