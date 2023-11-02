The leaves are falling down and Halloween is in the rear view, but there are still ample opportunities for autumnal fun in Baltimore.

Whether you want to have a smashingly good time getting rid of your jack-o’lantern, or watch a movie that’s out of this world, there’s lots to see and do.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Zoo Zoom, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30-11 a.m., Maryland Zoo. Participate in a 5K race through the zoo, featuring animal-themed pit stops where you can refuel and pose with animals. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run for a more laid back activity.

Pumpkin Squash, Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Maryland Science Center. Now that Halloween is over, send off your jack-o’-lantern by aunching it down four stories from the Maryland Science Center’s roof, ending with a satisfying splat. Pumpkins must be no wider than 15 inches in diamater at the widest point.

Women’s Luncheon, Friday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Mayor Brandon Scott and City Administrator Faith Leach will host the Baltimore City Mayoral Women’s Luncheon to celebrate the Women’s Commission.

E.T. Sensory Movie Experience, Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, The Charmery. The Charmery is offering a full sensory movie-watching experience for “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Enjoy a popcorn bar, themed drink, treats, and more.

Enoch Pratt African American Department 20th Anniversary, Friday, Nov. 3, 7-9 p.m., Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch. The Enoch Pratt Free Library will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of its Eddie and Sylvia Brown African American Department. The evening will feature a conversation between Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden, who is a former CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, and the Pratt’s current President and CEO Heidi Daniel. The library will also unveil new artwork by Chris Wilson in the Central Hall and host a ribbon cutting for the updated African American department.

Baltimore by Baltimore, Saturday, Nov. 4, 12-6 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheater, 201 E. Pratt St. Baltimore professor and artist Wendel Patrick will produce this month’s Baltimore by Baltimore festival — the last event of the series this year. The November show is a collaboration with the Baker Artists Portfolio, a program of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

Saturday Morning Tunes, Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., Maryland Center for History and Culture. Through a partnership with WTMD and WYPR’s Saturday Morning Tunes, the Maryland Center for History and Culture will present a show featuring Baltimore street performers.

Lighthouse Fall Festival, Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-6 p.m., Canton Lighthouse, 2701 Lighthouse Point. Continue the fall festivities with face painting, pumpkin painting, color stations, a bounce house, a candy apple bar, and kids games. And for the adults: enjoy cocktails, beer, Bloody Maryd rinks, and more. There will also be food trucks, cornhole, and local vendors.

Snow White, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., Hippodrome Theatre. Watch the story of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” be brought to live in this classical ballet.

Rod Wave, Saturday, Nov. 4, doors open 6:30 p.m., event begins 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Rapper, singer and songwriter Rod Wave will perform in Baltimore during his Nostalgia Tour.

