This weekend brings a little something for everyone, whether you’re looking to enjoy a science center sleepover with the kids, or wanting an adults-only date night at a puppet show or zoo wine tasting.

The annual Pigtown Festival returns this Saturday for its 21st year. And you might also enjoy a concert by R&B artist SZA, or a panel discussion featuring one of the inspirations behind the hit TV show “Abbott Elementary.”

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Abbott Elementary, Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m., The Garage at R. House. Did you know that the ABC hit show “Abbott Elementary” was inspired in part by a real teacher? Ms. Joyce Abbott will join other education leaders for a panel discussion moderated by Baltimore Banner reporters Kristen Griffith and John-John Williams IV.

New World Symphony, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Music director Jonathon Heyward will conduct the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, joined by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

SZA, Thursday, Sept. 28, doors 6:30 p.m., event 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Contemporary R&B singer-songwriter SZA will perform in Baltimore on her SOS Tour, featuring special guest D4VD.

Halloween Costume Party, Friday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m., Peabody Heights Brewery. If you’re already diving into spooky season, participate in an early Halloween costume party with the Bmore Horror Club. Costumes are not mandatory for those who attend, but they are encouraged. There will be three categories: Best Classic Costume, Most Unique Costume, and Best Goosebumps Costume.

Wizard Sleepover, Friday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday (overnight), Maryland Science Center. Spend the night at the Maryland Science Center, where you can explore the science behind the magical world. Bring a sleeping bag and pillow (no air mattress or tent), comfy clothes to sleep in, and enthusiasm for scientific learning and exploration.

Pigtown Festival, Saturday, Sept. 30, 12-7 p.m., 700-900 blocks of Washington Boulevard. The Pigtown Festival will celebrate its 21st year this weekend. The event will include the annual “Squeakness” pig race, live music, local food, craft beer, earts & craft vendors, and a kids’ zone.

Puppet Slamwich, Saturday, Sept. 30, shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), Current Space. Join the Black Cherry Puppet Theater for their Fall Puppet Slamwich at the Current Space Garden Bar. These puppetry performances contain mature content and is intended for grown-ups. Enter through Current Space’s alley at 421 Tyson St.

Wine in the Wilderness, Saturday, Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Sample unlimited wine — and up to three full glasses of wine — while enjoying the zoo’s wooded areas. Attendees will also be able to visit bobcats, river otters, and farmyard animals. Tickeets support the zoo’s animal care and conservation projects.

A Night for Baltimore, Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., Everyman Theatre. Celebrate Everyman and Baltimore with an evening of live music, food, drinks, and dancing. E. Faye Butler and her band will perform.

Herstory of Fells Point, Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m., 301 S. Broadway. Baltimore Heritage will lead a walking tour titled “Feisty Females of Fells Point.” They will share stories of some of Fells Point’s female historical figures.

