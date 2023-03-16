Spring is on your doorstep and beckoning you to explore Baltimore. This weekend will inspire art creators and appreciators alike, with a variety of theatrical and musical performances, museum exhibitions, and artist talks.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Quilt Exhibit Reception, Thursday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., Goya Contemporary Gallery. Works by the late quilt artist Elizabeth Talford Scott are on display at the Goya Contemporary Gallery in a new exhibition titled “Both Sides Now: The Spirituality, Resilience, and Innovation of Elizabeth Talford Scott.” There will be reception March 16, and the exhibition will be open through April 21. Talford Scott was known for her use of unconventional materials, like stones and bones, in her quilted pieces. Read more about her and her work in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Buddhist Art Talk, Thursday, March 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m., virtual. Pia Brancaccio, an art history professor at Drexel University, Buddhist art in Gandhara in the 1st through 5th centuries. The talk will be streamed on the Walters Art Museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

To Kill A Mockingbird, Thursday, March 16, through Sunday, March 19, Hippodrome Theatre. Based on Harper Lee’s novel of the same name, the Broadway play adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird” has come to Baltimore. Read about the production in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

St. Patty’s Drag Show, Friday, March 17, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., Ottobar. Enjoy some St. Patrick’s Day drag performances with the Sloppy St. Patty’s Day Show. Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver, the show will feature drag performers Pariah Sinclair, Washington Heights, and Ma’amshe.

Monty Alexander Adventures, Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, Keystone Korner. Pianist Monty Alexander will be joined by Luke Sellick on bass and Jason Brown on drums as they celebrate the Left Bank Jazz Society, a Baltimore-based music venue which was formed in 1964.

Afro-Futurist Manifesto, Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Attend this opening reception for the new “Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined” exhibition. Museum admission is free that day. The exhibition has been curated by Myrtis Bedolla, of Galerie Myrtis, for the 2022 Venice Biennale.

ellen cherry, Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, An Die Musik. Baltimore songwriter and pianist ellen cherry will perform. Americana band June Star will open the show.

Book Fair and Beer, Sunday, March 19, Ministry of Brewing. Ministry of Brewing has once again teamed up with the Greedy Reads and Dreamers and Make Believers bookstores to host a book fair. Drag queen Robyn Ya’men will hold a drag queen story hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meanwhile, Arepi will be on hand with their Venezuelan arepas.

Logan Visionary Conference, Sunday, March 19, 2-4 p.m., Jim Rouse Visionary Center at the American Visionary Art Museum. This free conference will explore how resilient communities can build a better Baltimore. A panel discussion, moderated by journalist Marc Steiner, will feature Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, former senior pastor at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church and founder of Orita’s Cross Freedom School; Deborah Gross, a professor of psychiatric and mental health nursing at Johns Hopkins University; Ashley Minner, a Baltimore-based community and visual artist; and author and University of Baltimore lecturer D Watkins.

Hits! The Musical, Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Singers and dancers ranging in age from 10-22 years old will perform hit songs from the 1960s through the 2000s.

