All right already, enough is too much.

That’s exactly my feeling about the pitch clock and the impact it has had on baseball. When it comes to the amount of time it takes to play an average game, the pitch clock is vastly overrated. It actually accounts for only a small percentage of the “saved” time throughout the course of nine innings, a fact that is as easily documented as it has been ignored.

Here’s what you really need to know about the new, streamlined 2023 version of baseball: It has very little to do with the number of seconds between pitches — and everything to do with minutes between innings, the elephant in the room that has been ignored for years in hopes it would go away. Make no mistake about this — the “between innings clock” is most responsible for the shortened games.

It should be noted that the clock itself has been a good thing, and without question has done its job. It’s the “pitching” part that is an issue. When I see a headline that says: “Baseball pitch clock has transformed game length,” which I did recently, I want to scream “Hogwash,” or another two-syllable word with similar emphasis. The pitch clock, simply put, is getting way too much credit for what otherwise is a good thing.

There’s no question that mine is a decidedly minority opinion that needs explanation. But this has as much to do with what hasn’t been done in the past as it does with the drastic changes Major League Baseball made this year. The company line from the start has been that these changes were about pace, not length, of the games, which is borderline propaganda at best — because it’s always been about getting games over earlier, which simply put means playing faster.

No question it has improved pace as well, which admittedly is a good thing, but there is more to it than the company line that, among other things, promotes “more action,” when in fact it’s the same amount of action — you just get to see it sooner. And don’t even talk to me about stolen bases, which already were running at the highest success rate in history — and are generally regarded as the most overrated statistic in the game.

Make no mistake about it, MLB has done a good job in regards to speeding up play, and an even better job promoting as much. After a little more than one-third of a season, the average playing time is down almost a half hour, from 3:03:00 year a year ago to about 2:36:00 depending on when the measurements were taken. And, believe it or not, I applaud that.

What’s bothersome is that MLB could’ve achieved very close to the same results without going overboard with some of the gingerbread add-ons — like time between pitches, restricting pickoff throws and/or “disengagements” — merely by enforcing rules that were already in place.

Read more at PressBox.

Like this: Like Loading...