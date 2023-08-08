With a delicious menu and tasty beverages, Birroteca offers the perfect pair. In addition to 20 craft beers on tap and an Italian focused wine list, their unique craft cocktails are prepared with artisan distilled spirits and house-made mixes. Take a look:
Culinary Cocktails
- The Birroteca Old Fashioned: Four Roses Bourbon | Orange Bitters | Cardamon Bitters | House Made Luxardo Syrup $10
- Birroteca Dirty Martini: Vodka | House Veggie Brine | Olive Pick | Spice Rim $10
- House Wife’s Holiday: Gin | House Limoncello | Aperol | Lemon | Prosecco $11
- It’s About Fig-N-Thyme: Lemon Vodka | Figenza Fig Vodka | Lemon | Fizzy Water | Honey Thyme Scrub $10
- Raspberry Beret: Raspberry Infused Mezcal | Lemon | Vanilla Syrup | Mint: 10
- Sleep on It: Gin | Cocchi Rosa Americana | Lemon | Egg White | Pernod | Peychaud’s Bitters $11
- Another Borough: Rye | Dry Vermouth | Camomilla Liqueur | Fenugreek Turmeric Syrup | Fernet-Branca $10
- Le Sang Punch: White Rum | Blood Orange | Cognac | House Falernum | Lime $10
Vodka Wine
Hand made cocktails $8
Fresh Squeezed Juice, Flavored Vodka, Sparkling Wine
Flavors: Grapefruit, Cranberry, Lemon, Orange
Whether you enjoy a good beer, a crisp glass of wine or a craft cocktail, wine down and cocktail up at Birroteca.