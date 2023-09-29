Calling all 21217 Families! Planning the weekend with your babies? Join the Baltimore Family Alliance and The Waldorf School for BFA New Babies on the Block- 21217. This is an event for children ages 0-3 lead by the Early Childhood teachers at the Waldorf School of Baltimore and will include time for free play, seasonal circle time, and shared snack. All are welcome: Sunday, October 1, 10:00am-11:30am, at the Bolton Swim & Tennis Playground!

This is a share baby drop off site for diapers, wipes and toddler clothes.

About:

The Waldorf School of Baltimore educates and inspires children to think, feel, and act with depth, imagination and purpose. Programs for children aged 2-14. Learn more at www.waldorfschoolofbaltimore.org

Baltimore Family Alliance is an independent, non-profit Alliance of parents, educators, and community activists devoted to supporting Baltimore families and building a sustainable future. Grounded in the research-backed belief that families catalyze economic stability, job creation, and civic engagement in cities, Baltimore Family Alliance is dedicated to building a critical mass of families who call Charm City home.

Like this: Like Loading...