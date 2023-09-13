Binoculars, Birds, and Bugs at Friends! Calling all nature explorers! Friends School of Baltimore invites prospective Lower School families for a fun-filled morning at Friends School to explore their native gardens, fields, and stream. Meet their Lower School science teacher and they will provide binoculars to search for insects and identify plants and flowers! September 20, 2023, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Friends School of Baltimore is a private Quaker school serving students in Pre-K through 12th grade. As Baltimore’s first school, Friends has pioneered innovative teaching and learning since 1784. A Friends education emphasizes the mastery of essential skills required to succeed in the world – skills like critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and leadership. Friends School’s holistic approach to education allows students to explore and excel across a broad range of activities in academics, athletics, and arts. As a Quaker school, Friends is guided by the Quaker testimonies of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship, and a core belief that there is that of God in each person. Students are held to a high standard of personal conduct and challenged to model behaviors that build community and promote equality.

