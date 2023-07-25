BmoreArt’s Picks: July 25-31

This Week: Baltimore Clayworks’ Wesley Brown virtual artist talk, closing reception for Mike McConnell at Hotel Indigo, Station North SIPS, Kyrae Dawaun, Nekisha Durrett, + Abigail Lucien Sondheim Finalists artist talks at The Walters, Cindy Cheng, Jay Sanborn, John Bohl, + Torrance Hall opening reception at Current Space, Liz Lawson at Gallery 220, and “Voices of a Black Butterfly” screening + town hall at Creative Alliance — PLUS Artist/Scholar in Residence at the Library of Congress and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt's Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Baltimore Clayworks Artist Talk with Wesley Brown

Tuesday, July 25 :: 12:30-1pm

presented by Baltimore Clayworks

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Wesley came to Baltimore Clayworks as a Resident Artist in the summer of 2018. He has worked and studied as an artist in such places as Indiana, North Carolina, and Jingdezhen, China. He holds an Associates of Art from Sinclair Community College, a Bachelors of Fine Art from Bowling Green State University, and a Masters of Fine Arts from Indiana University. He now teaches in Baltimore at our Mt. Washington studio, our off-site Community Arts locations, and at Bard High School Early College.

Mike McConnell | Closing Reception

Thursday, July 27 :: 5-7pm

@ Hotel Indigo

Maryland Art Place in partnership with Hotel Indigo Baltimore is pleased to present a solo exhibition by Maryland-based artist, Mike McConnell. The exhibition is on view at Hotel Indigo Baltimore, located at 24 West Franklin St. from April 13 to August 17. A public reception will take place Thursday, May 18 from 6 to 9 pm in the Hotels Poets Modern Cocktails and Eats.

About the Artist:

A 1975 graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, Mike McConnell worked for more than 30 years as an illustrator before focusing on his fine art. He often turns to nature for inspiration for the vivid visual stories he tells. He uses paint in a collage-like way, cutting out shapes with vibrant colors on handmade wood panels, paper, and found material. McConnell won the President’s Best of Show award for the 2016 Biennial Maryland Regional Juried Art Exhibition for his painting Bear Carver. He is also a 2016 and 2019 Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award winner and a 2017 finalist for the 13th Annual Bethesda Painting Awards.

Station North SIPS

Thursday, July 27 :: 5-8pm

Station North SIPS 2023 is coming back as a ONE-MONTH DISTRICT HAPPY HOUR! Every Wednesday in July from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, enjoy specially curated menus with discounted prices at 10 participating restaurants and bars! EVEN BETTER, play some games with us to win a $50 gift card or free drink giveaway!!

