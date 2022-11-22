BmoreArt’s Picks: November 22-28

This Week: Stillpointe Theatre presents “Macabaret,” BLK ASS [FRIDAY] FLEA MKT at Baltimore Unity Hall, Tony Duncan at National Museum of the American Indian, Shop Small Art Crawl at the Mill Centre, Greg Gersheimer closing reception at Davenport Imports, Plantbased + Bowl at Shake & Bake, and Ken & Brad Kolodner with Charm City Junction at Stony Run Friends — PLUS The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and more featured opportunities.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Macabaret

ongoing through December 10

@ Stillpointe Theatre

Stillpointe Theater is thrilled to present the regional premiere of Macabaret! A kooky and spooky musical review by Scott Keys & Rob Hartman, Macabaret is a collection of humorous story-songs, which twist towards the morbid. Murderous spouses, horror films, evil cows, supermodels, the Andrew Sisters, and OJ Simpson are just a few of the things parodied by a “Corpse de Cabaret” of the undead.

Directed by Amanda Wright and Musical Directed by Stacey Antoine

Macabaret runs November 17-December 10.

Performances are in Stillpointe’s location in Station North- 1915 Maryland Avenue Baltimore MD 21218

More information can be found here: HOME | stillpointe-theatre (stillpointetheatre.com)

BLK ASS FLEA MKT

Friday, November 25 • 12-7pm

@ Baltimore Unity Hall

BLK ASS FLEA MKT (Black Ass Flea Market), the economic ecosystem activating the Black dollar across Baltimore founded by Brianne Mobley and Sola Ekunseitan, announces BLK ASS [FRIDAY] FLEA MKT, taking place Friday, November 25 from 12 PM- 7 PM at Baltimore Unity Hall.

BLK ASS [FRIDAY] FLEA MKT features 60+ vendors across art, food, apparel, accessories, lifestyle, beauty/grooming, home and technology, the perfect hub for patrons to make their holiday and everyday purchases while supporting several Black-owned businesses. BLK ASS [FRIDAY] MKT goes beyond shopping, also offering guests a vibrant, family-friendly cultural environment including DJ sets by RunningOutOfLines, DJ Trilla Kay, and Trap; photo and art installations, with Marquel Allen; a Kwanzaa installation with Alexander Jah; and children’s activities.

For those unable to make it to the in-person event, the newly launched BLK ASS META MKT is the ideal alternative. Hosted by BrickRose Exchange Metaverse from November 25-28, BLK ASS META MKT features 14 Black-owned vendors in the Metaverse, a virtual reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

Native American Heritage Program with Tony Duncan

Friday, November 25 • 11am-4:30pm

@ National Museum of the American Indian

Learn about the meaning and history of hoop dancing in Native culture and enjoy demonstrations by five-time world champion hoop dancer Tony Duncan (San Carlos Apache/Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara)

