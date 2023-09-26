BmoreArt’s Picks: September 26 – October 2

This Week: Fitsum Shebeshe, Jessica Bell Brown, and Rhea Beckett in conversation at UMBC, Baltimore Clayworks virtual artist talk with Clarissa Pezone, Charm City Burlesque and Variety Festival, Charm City Fringe, BROS’ The Gold Night, Create Your Own Indian Flowers Print workshop at Motor House, Charles Mason III reception at Goya, Everyman Theatre presents E. Faye Butler and Ultra Naté, Community Concerts at Second, and Ernest Shaw in conversation at JHU — PLUS Sweaty Eyeballs call for volunteers and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

States of Becoming | Curatorial Discussion

Tuesday, September 26 :: 5-6:30pm | Ongoing through December 9

UMBC Center for Art, Design, and Visual Culture

In conjunction with the exhibition States of Becoming, curated by Fitsum Shebeshe and produced by Independent Curators International (ICI), the Center for Art, Design and Visual Culturepresents a conversation with the curator and Jessica Bell Brown, curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The discussion, moderated by Rhea Beckett, founding director at Black Artist Research Space, will focus on curatorial approaches to African diasporic experience and migration.

Fitsum Shebeshe is a curator and painter based in Baltimore and Washington D.C., and curator of States of Becoming, touring with Independent Curators International. Before moving to the United States in 2016, he was Assistant Curator at the National Museum of Ethiopia. In 2012, Shebeshe co-founded the 1957 Initiative to annually celebrate the liberation of African countries from colonialism through the arts.

Jessica Bell Brown is the Curator and Department Head for Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Prior to the BMA she was the Consulting Curator at Gracie Mansion Conservancy in New York, and also held roles at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Creative Time. She is curator of the touring exhibition A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, co-organized with the Mississippi Museum of Art.

Rhea Beckett is an artist, independent curator, and educator whose practice centers on knowledge sharing and collaboration. She co-founded the creative platform Black Artist Research Space (BARS) and is currently a professor of African American art history at Fisk University and the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she teaches in the MFA in Curatorial Practice program.

Baltimore Clayworks Nyburg Artist Talk with Clarissa Pezone

Wednesday, September 7 :: 12:30-1pm

Virtual Event

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Clarissa Pezone is a ceramic sculptor originally from Sacramento, CA, and now residing in Baltimore, MD. She received her BA in 2013 from Humboldt State University in northern California and an MFA from Indiana University Bloomington in 2021. Her current work depicts realistic figurative sculpture and found objects in installations that center in private space and moments. Her practice includes the construction of trompe l’oeil objects that depicts the power of personal objects to hold memory, legacy and self-hood. Clarissa has been the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including the Young Sculptors Award, the Christyl Ann Boger Memorial award, as well as a Windgate University Fellowship to attend Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Her work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions nationwide, including the NCECA Juried Student Show in both Minneapolis (2018) and Pittsburgh (2019), The Indianapolis Art Center (Indianapolis, IN), The Morris Graves Museum of Art (Eureka, CA), and the American Museum of Ceramic Art (Pomona, CA).

Charm City Burlesque and Variety Festival

Friday, September 29 | Ongoing through October 1

@ Creative Alliance

The first annual Charm City Burlesque & Variety Festival (CCBVF) runs Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1 at Baltimore’s Creative Alliance, home to some of Baltimore’s first burlesque and variety shows.

Burlesque is many things. It is sexy. It is sly. It is seductive. It shines a light on the morals and foibles of modern life and mocks them openly. In Baltimore, burlesque is all of those things, and it is also unabashedly weird, strange, dark, funny, and a little bit twisted. Baltimore’s burlesque and variety stages have always welcomed the different and the avant-garde. Baltimore marvels in the filthy, the strange, the strangely beautiful, and the sometimes questionable, and it makes it its own. The CCBVF celebrates all.

Additional performances for all 3 shows TBD! All performances will showcase our DMV burlesque & variety community!

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...