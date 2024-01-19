BOYS’ LATIN TALK & TOUR

JANUARY 24, 2024 | 8:30 – 10:00 AM

We hope you will join us for our Talk & Tour Event on the morning of January 24 at 8:30 AM. You will have an opportunity to tour campus, hear from Headmaster Chris Post, meet our division heads and see learning in action.

At Boys’ Latin, we use the power of our small School to ensure that every boy is known — for who he is today, and all he will be tomorrow. Here, boys are challenged and cared for, the perfect combination to allow them to thrive academically, develop leadership skills and to become the very best version of themselves. Here, boys have space to pursue their passions and discover interests they didn’t even know they had.

We can’t wait to show our School!

