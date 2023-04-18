Friends of Cylburn and Waldorf School of Baltimore celebrates Earth Day with a free, virtual Keynote presentation on Tuesday, April 25th at 7pm, given by Angela Hanscom. Hanscom, a pediatric occupational therapist and bestselling author of Barefoot and Balanced, will share her personal and researched backed experience on the decline of outdoor play and the rise of sensory issues in children.

Together with Waldorf Educational Support Specialist Christina Harris, Angela will lead us discover why nature is the ultimate sensory experience, better understand the psychological and physical health benefits for children who spend time outside on a regular basis, and learn several strategies to help children thrive – even those who live in an urban environment.

Question and answer session to follow hosted by Erika Castillo, Education Director, Cylburn Arboretum Friends. All are welcome, but register early as space is limited.

