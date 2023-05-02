The month of May is a busy one down at Star Bright Farm. From celebrating the mother(s) in our lives with garden picnics and gift boxes to an Eco Print Workshop to the Essentials Sale at the Barn Market – make sure to swing by this month.

Mother’s Day Garden Picnic

Sunday, May 14

From $15

This Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, celebrate the mother(s) in your life by spending the day at Star Bright Farm with a catered boxed lunch from Eats & Sweets and the incredible Noah Pierre playing live music. The farm is alive with the colors of spring, and we are eager to begin welcoming guests back for events.

Let the kids roam the hillside, and give mom a moment to relax as she enjoys a meal she neither has to prepare nor clean up. Gift her with time alone in the Barn Market to select her own Mother’s Day gift that will truly feel indulgent and be just what she wants – all Mother’s will be gifted a 10% off voucher for use!

Online Gift Boxes are discounted 10% as well!

ECO PRINTING WORKSHOP

Sunday, May 7, 1:30 – 4:30pm

$85.00

We are excited to host this workshop with Marta Riemer. After retiring from the corporate world, Marta allowed her creative side to take off! She is ever curious and always learning and perfecting new creative skills. We sell her eco dyed prints in the Barn Market, which have prompted so much curiosity and request for a workshop!

Learn to Eco-Print! Eco printing is the botanical printing technique used to extract the natural dyes and tannins of plant material and imprint them on paper and textiles. In this class you will learn to print on paper as a foundational course.

For the perfect Mother’s Day gift, visit our website and order her a Gift Box online. We can deliver it to your mom at the Mother’s Day Picnic. You can even add a personalized note that we will hand write on one of our letter press cards and add to her box.

Think about our new Gardener’s Gift Box as a one stop shop perfect gift for your gardening mom! Available in the Barn market or ONLINE .

Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking about Mom, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. With up to 40% off on gardening essentials, stop by or take a look online (current sales and promotions are available at both).

SPRING HOURS:

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

