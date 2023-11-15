The Shops at Kenilworth has plenty of festive events to make memories with your loved ones during the holidays. Where else can you plan your holiday looks, indulge in top-tier spa services, find the perfect gift for those on your list, snap a photo with Santa, and take advantage of special promotions throughout the season all while getting your groceries and favorite bottle of bubbly?
Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser. More by Sponsored Post Staff