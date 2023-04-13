“Across Asia: Arts of Asia and the Islamic World”
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 7–9 p.m.
Opening Day Celebration: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201
You are invited to celebrate the opening of Across Asia: Arts of Asia and the Islamic World, a groundbreaking display of arts from across the Asian continent. Be among the first to see this exciting installation, then join us for drinks and dancing with Les The DJ on the Sculpture Court. The celebration continues on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Drop-In art making, performances, curator talks, and more. All ages welcome. Across Asia: Arts of Asia and the Islamic World is the culmination of years of work by Walters curators to expand the connectivity of the Asian and Islamic art collections and will feature visitor favorites as well as works which have previously never been on view.