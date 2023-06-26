With strong community backing and significant capital, a visionary Black woman and her organization seek to transform the future of housing and wealth-building in Baltimore.

Set in motion via a block party and tree planting in 2021, Parity last week unveiled its first two rehabilitated homes in the Harlem Park neighborhood. The reception celebrated new homeowners Ako Boyd and Modinat Sanni as well as foreshadowed the organization’s plans for significant change. Parity was founded by Bree Jones, whose “small but mighty team” of five got hired after a $2 million catalytic grant from JPMorgan Chase.

“Our success lies in the widespread buy-in to our ideas,” explained Jones, the organization’s CEO, in a phone interview with Technical.ly. “Despite the perception that Baltimore City is undesirable, we’ve discovered a growing number of people who love and want to stay in the city.”

“In the coming years, we aim to continue scaling our production of homes,” Johnes added. “Our goal is to become a production home builder capable of completing 200 homes per year.”

“It may sound audacious, but we are aiming high and setting our sights on achieving remarkable results,” she said.

