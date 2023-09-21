Plan your visit – Box Office is Open at ChesapeakeFilmFestival.com

Save the dates! The 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) will be LIVE Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 at two historic venues in Easton, MD. The Festival goes VIRTUAL October 2 through 8, offering more fabulous films to watch anytime, anywhere. To explore this year’s film selections, screening schedule and special events, visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

The Festival, now in its 16th year, will once again transform downtown Easton into a film lovers destination this Fall. The LIVE Festival kicks off on September 30 at the historic Avalon Theatre, followed by a second day at the Ebeneezer Theatre on October 1. The festival will also feature a 7-day Virtual Festival from October 2 to October 8, showcasing 37 outstanding documentaries, narrative films and animations. The Live Festival starts with the Maryland Premiere of Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, a captivating documentary about the singer’s life and musical legacy. Don’t miss the chance to engage with the film team, including Director Randy Martin, Executive Producer Andy Streitfeld and Associate Producer Jon Gann, who will be present for audience questions.

“Our mission is to champion the creative spirit of emerging and independent filmmakers. Our festival serves as an extraordinary platform, inviting cinephiles to experience films of compelling local and global interest and bringing this experience to the Eastern Shore” remarked Martin Zell, President of the CFF.

The opening day includes blocks of documentary and narrative shorts, as well as the World Premiere of ICEMAN: Book One, directed by Harold Jackson III, an award-winning director and Chesapeake Film Festival Board Member. Day One concludes with the Environmental Opening Night, featuring two local productions – A Passion for Oysters and Windshipped – followed by a panel discussion, including directors Dave Harp and Jon Bowermaster, and moderated by Ryan Conrath, Associate Professor of English in the Film Program at Salisbury University.

Day Two at Ebenezer Theatre begins with the documentary The Life and Legend of Jane Goodall, followed by a Q & A with director Judith Dwan Hallet. The day continues with a series of film blocks – Outdoors Maryland, Animation, Student and Comedy Shorts – each block includes Q&A’s with filmmakers. Day Two concludes with The Automat, a documentary with Mel Brooks, followed by Q&A with director Lisa Hurwitz moderated by Martin Zell, CFF President.

For more details on the Live Festival films and to buy tickets, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

