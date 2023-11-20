Spend the holidays enjoying delicious food, tasty drinks and good company at Birroteca. Whether refueling after a day of shopping or savoring a date night, Birroteca is the star on the tree this holiday season.
Treat yourself to one (or all) of the specials. Lobster fra Diavalo is the hot, new item, though you can find lobster throughout the menu. Some foodies favor lobster claws for the sweeter and tender meat, where connoisseurs say the knuckle meat is the tastiest. Whatever your palette, Birtoecca will make sure it is delicious.
Lobster Specials (rotating):
- Lobster fra Diavalo: New England Lobster Tail / Spicy Marinara / Linguine
- Lobster Arancini: Crispy Fried Lemon Tarragon Risotto Balls / Calabrian Chili Sweet Pepper Sauce
- Lobster Risotto: Lobster Claw and Knuckle / Lemon / Tarragon / Parmesan / Chili Oil
DRINKS
Happy Hour: W/TH/F 4pm – 6pm
- Wedding Bar Cocktails: $5
- House Red or White Wine: $5
- Evolution Drafts: $3
- a. Vodka Wine: $3
APPETIZERS
Happy Hour: W/TH/F 4pm – 6pm
- Marinated Olives: $5
- Brussels Sprouts: black garlic aioli | chili oil | coppa: $5
- Burrata Cheese Bruschetta: melted tomatoes | basil $5
- Spiced Crispy Chick Peas: $5
- Meatballs: house ricotta | tomato sauce $5
Birroteca’s gift to you all year round is delightful food, appetizing drinks and the happiest of hours. Stop by and celebrate the season.