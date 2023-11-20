Spend the holidays enjoying delicious food, tasty drinks and good company at Birroteca. Whether refueling after a day of shopping or savoring a date night, Birroteca is the star on the tree this holiday season.

Treat yourself to one (or all) of the specials. Lobster fra Diavalo is the hot, new item, though you can find lobster throughout the menu. Some foodies favor lobster claws for the sweeter and tender meat, where connoisseurs say the knuckle meat is the tastiest. Whatever your palette, Birtoecca will make sure it is delicious.

Lobster Specials (rotating):

Lobster fra Diavalo: New England Lobster Tail / Spicy Marinara / Linguine

Lobster Arancini: Crispy Fried Lemon Tarragon Risotto Balls / Calabrian Chili Sweet Pepper Sauce

Lobster Risotto: Lobster Claw and Knuckle / Lemon / Tarragon / Parmesan / Chili Oil

DRINKS

Happy Hour: W/TH/F 4pm – 6pm

Wedding Bar Cocktails: $5

House Red or White Wine: $5

Evolution Drafts: $3

a. Vodka Wine: $3

APPETIZERS

Happy Hour: W/TH/F 4pm – 6pm

Marinated Olives: $5

Brussels Sprouts: black garlic aioli | chili oil | coppa: $5

Burrata Cheese Bruschetta: melted tomatoes | basil $5

Spiced Crispy Chick Peas: $5

Meatballs: house ricotta | tomato sauce $5

Birroteca’s gift to you all year round is delightful food, appetizing drinks and the happiest of hours. Stop by and celebrate the season.

Like this: Like Loading...