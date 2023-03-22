Two adults and two children run the track while wearing MSB light-blocking eyeshades.

Join the Maryland School for the Blind (MSB) on April 29 for a day of games, food/drink, music, vendors, and more.

Your family is invited to the MSB campus (3501 Taylor Ave, Baltimore, MD 21236) on April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the second annual See Beyond Festival. After the success of last year’s inaugural celebration, this year’s event will offer an even wider selection of activities, entertainment, and food options, while once again encouraging you and your loved ones to learn to “see beyond” vision loss and discover how adaptable you are.

Free Activities for Every Member of the Family

Two See Beyond Festival volunteers pose in their 2022 event t-shirts with MSB’s bee mascot.

During the free festival, your family can take part in the unique opportunity to participate—without using your sight—in a host of blind sports, blind food tastings, and other tactile activities while wearing light-blocking eyeshades.

The 2023 See Beyond Festival will also feature:

Blind sports like soccer, beep baseball, lacrosse, goalball, and sprint track

A Kids Zone offering free balloon animals, sensory and braille crafts, and interactive activities; kids are also invited to enjoy MSB’s fully-accessible playground

A variety of food and drinks from local vendors

A Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair, featuring more than 40 local crafters and vendors; MSB students will sell their own creations, including dog biscuits, plants, and more handmade gifts

Live music from the Sound Storm Band, Broken Stil, and MSB’s own student drummers; visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets

A Bigger and Better Event—Filled with Fun and Empowerment

MSB created the See Beyond Festival to bring blind and low-vision awareness to the community through an engaging and exciting range of activities. “The See Beyond Festival encourages the public to experience the same empowerment our students feel as they discover how to adapt to challenges without use of their sight,” said Robert Hair, MSB Superintendent. “We had a wonderful turnout and response to last year’s event, so we are excited to once again open our campus to the greater community and invite everyone to join us for another fun and enlightening day.”

Two children (one in a wheelchair) and an adult pose for a photo on the MSB track at the 2022 See Beyond Festival.

Win Big When You Register Early

Pre-register for the See Beyond Festival for a chance to win an awesome prize!

Only service animals are allowed at this event.

