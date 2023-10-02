For the first time ever, Doors Open Baltimore is partnering with Waverly Main Street for its 10th annual city-wide festival, Oct. 7 – 8, 2023.

Doors Open Baltimore, hosted by Baltimore Architecture Foundation, is an annual city-wide festival honoring Baltimore’s diverse cultural tapestry by highlighting its vibrant neighborhoods, captivating architecture, and distinctive spaces that contribute to the city’s exceptional charm. Always occurring the first full weekend in October, dozens of usually off-limits buildings across Baltimore host open houses and/or guided tours for the public to explore. This year’s special partnership with Waverly Main Street will highlight several community, artist and restaurant spaces within the community.

Doors Open Baltimore will kick off with a free lecture at Enoch Pratt Central Library on Thursday, October 5th by Jessica Henkin of the Stoop Storytelling Series.

