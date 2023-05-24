Professional Cleaning Services

Maintaining clean and well-kept carpets is vital to creating a healthy home environment. While DIY carpet cleaning may appear cost-effective initially, mistakes made while doing it yourself can ultimately damage your carpets more severely in the long run. In this article, we’ll look into these common cleaning mistakes made by many homeowners.

Common DIY Carpet Cleaning Mistakes That Damage Your Carpet

Overuse of Carpet Deodorizers

While carpet deodorizers can temporarily mask odors, overusing them can result in the buildup of residue on your carpets. This leaves them sticky to walk on and invites dirt in over time. Therefore, it’s best to follow instructions on product packaging, which includes using them occasionally and sparingly.

Too Much Scrubbing

Aggressive scrubbing with a brush or sponge can also damage carpet fibers, leading them to fray or unravel. Instead, opt for gentle blotting or dabbing movements when treating stains or spills to help reduce wear and tear on your floor.

Over-saturating Your Carpets with Water

Too much water in your carpets can result in mold and mildew growth, creating unpleasant odors and potential health hazards. Therefore, it’s crucial to use only enough water needed for proper drying to avoid this situation.

Failing to Vacuum Regularly

Frequent vacuuming is essential for keeping carpets looking their best. Failure to vacuum regularly can allow dirt, dust, and debris to build up on carpet fibers faster, contributing to their degradation. Make it a habit to vacuum your carpets at least once weekly to avoid this.

Mishandling Spot or Stain Treatments

When confronted with a spot or stain, acting swiftly and using appropriate cleaning methods is critical. Inappropriate solutions or techniques could result in deeper stain penetration or discoloration. Always seek professional guidance to ensure effective stain removal.

Our Previous Cases

Baltimore Carpet & Upholstery has faced numerous challenging situations in our line of work. One case involved a client from Baltimore who attempted a DIY carpet cleaning method, but instead did more harm than good.

On inspection, it became evident that they used excessive water, leading to mold growth on the pad beneath. With a strong odor permeating the area indicating potential water damage issues, our skilled professionals had to act immediately. We got to work tearing up and addressing all underlying issues using modern equipment and eco-friendly supplies, eventually returning it to its former glory!

We Are Here For Your Carpet Cleaning Needs

Professional carpet cleaning services safely improve your carpets’ appearance and contribute to a healthier home environment. Carpets can harbor allergens, dust mites, and other pollutants, which reduce air quality in your home. By investing in regular professional carpet cleaning, you can extend the lifespan of your carpets, saving both time and money.

At Baltimore Carpet & Upholstery, we specialize in professional carpet cleaning services that help our clients maintain the longevity and cleanliness of their carpets long-term. Our team of skilled professionals understands all aspects of care for carpets and uses advanced techniques for thorough and effective cleaning.

