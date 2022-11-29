DON’T MISS ANIMAL ADVENTURES SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 10-11 AM

Boys’ Latin and Garrison Forest invite you to join the experts at Irvine Nature Center and their animal friends for a morning of fun! Situated on 211 acres, Irvine is home to a wide variety of Animal Ambassadors who help children learn about different habits, the importance of conservation and the impact of development on native animal species.

This event is FREE and geared toward children aged 3-10. Don’t miss this opportunity to get outdoors and spend the morning meeting with one of Irvine’s educators and a few of their friends. Register today!

CLICK TO REGISTER!

